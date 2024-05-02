Car Deal of the Day: petrol-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid for £250 a month

Hybrid SUV capable of 64.1mpg

Easy to drive around town

£250 per month with £3,011 initial payment

Electric cars are the ideal choice if you want a car that’s cheap to run and easy to drive around town. But for those who don’t have somewhere to charge one up, the Toyota Yaris Cross with its effortlessly efficient hybrid powertrain has many of the same appealing qualities. It’s also our latest Deal of the Day selection.

Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering the Toyota Yaris Cross on a four-year lease for £250 a month, with an initial payment of £3,011. If that’s a bit too much to put down, you can reduce the initial payment to £2,380 and that only brings the monthly cost up to £264.

Similarly, the deal includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone who mostly drives around town. But you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles for just £10 a month more.

The Yaris Cross features a full-hybrid powertrain that consists of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, one small electric motor and a CVT automatic transmission. It prioritises fuel efficiency over performance, so 0-62mph might take 11.2 seconds, but we managed to average 64.7mpg when we lived with a Yaris Cross, and often saw much higher figures than that.

In part because we spent so much time driving on the electric motor alone, which helps make the Yaris Cross so easy to pilot around town and in stop-start traffic. Plus, when the petrol engine does kick in, the handover is barely noticeable.

Entry-level Icon trim provides a decent level of kit, including 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic air conditioning, a reversing camera and a suite of safety systems.

As always with all our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

