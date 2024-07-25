Car Deal of the Day: buy a Renault Scenic, get divorced and get your money back?!
Our Car Deal of the Day for 25 July is probably the most bizarre we’ve featured to date
- Hugely practical all-electric family car
- £37k starting price and up to 379-mile range
- ‘Breakdown cover’ offer until the end of 2024
Most manufacturers provide some kind of breakdown cover for customers, but Renault is heading off down a completely uncharted path. The French brand is now offering ‘relationship breakdown cover’ which promises a full money back guarantee to anyone who buys the new all-electric Renault Scenic and then splits with their partner. We’re not kidding, and neither is Renault.
The offer is available until the end of 2024 to all buyers who pay cash for their Scenic, and can provide proof that they've had either a divorce or a civil partnership dissolved before the year is up. So don’t think you can lease a brand-new electric car and get your money back after a few months just because you show a text message that says you dumped your boyfriend.
Why has Renault suddenly introduced this bizarre policy? Well, it conducted some research into why drivers in Britain have arguments with their partners in the car. 21 per cent said most bickering is caused by someone taking the wrong direction and 20 per cent said it was just the way their ‘better’ half drives.
The survey also revealed the top three car features that help improve British drivers’ moods are comfortable seats (42 per cent), a great sound system (26 per cent) and lots of space (26 per cent).
Renault is so confident that its new Scenic is the perfect family car – its words, not ours – capable of providing “relationship bliss” and an end to in-car squabbling, that it’s offering owners their money back if couples split up after buying one.
Prices for the Renault Scenic start from £37,495, and every model comes with a 12-inch portrait touchscreen, a Google-powered infotainment system with services like Google Maps built-in, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone connectivity, keyless entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, LED headlights and driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.
The entry-level ‘Comfort Range’ version can cover up to 260 miles on a single charge, while the aptly named ‘Long Range’ models can do 379 miles before they’re out of juice. In the back is Renault’s ‘ingenious armrest’ which has in-built smartphone and tablet holders, plus charging ports for passenger’s devices, while the 545 litres of boot space should shallow all your family’s stuff.
