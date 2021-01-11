Best car leasing deals 2024
Car leasing can be a cheaper alternative to other kinds of car finance deal and help get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here are some great deals available now!
Car leasing, or Personal Contract Hire (PCH) is a popular finance option for those who are wanting a brand new car at an affordable monthly price and a low deposit. From family hatchbacks and SUVs to electric cars and executive saloons, we’ve scoured the market to find some of the best leasing deals available from leading brokers, meaning there could be a car suitable for you and your budget.
Leasing works a bit like car rental and is ideal if you don’t have the finances to buy a car outright, or if you simply aren’t interested in owning the car at the end of the finance agreement and just want to hand the car back. Monthly payments are often lower than equivalent Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) car finance deals, and there’s no lump sum (also known as a balloon payment) at the end of the agreement.
With so many suppliers to choose from when looking to lease a car, many of whom offer competitive deals on the latest models, we've rounded up some of the best car leasing deals available right now sorted by market sector…
The best car leasing deals
Small cars
- Hyundai i10 - £170
- Peugeot E-208 - £182
- SEAT Ibiza- £184
Family cars
- Ford Foucs - £242
- Dacia Jogger - £278
- MG4 EV - £282
- Skoda Octavia Estate - £282
Family SUVs
- Cupra Ateca - £231
- Hyundai Tucson - £290
- Citroen C5 Aircross - £216
Executive and performance cars
- BMW 3 Series - £455
- Tesla Model Y - £432
Small cars
Hyundai i10 - £170.26 per month
- Model: Hyundai i10 1.0 Advanced Auto
- Deposit: £1,532.34
- Annual Mileage: 6,000
- Term: 48 months
- Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl petrol
- Seats: 5
- Economy: 54.3mpg
- Boot space: 252 litres
The Hyundai i10 is the smallest car in the brand’s lineup, but it boasts plenty of big-car qualities: it’s refined on the road, surprisingly roomy inside and well put together. In fact, this city car is even reasonably well suited to long-distance motorway journeys.
The Advanced trim comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, smart device integration and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. While the automatic is a little slower than an i10 with a manual transmission, it shouldn’t be too noticeable around town, but the engine will have to be worked a little harder at higher speeds. The little city car from Hyundai impressed us so much that it was named City Car of the Year 2023 at our New Car Awards.
See the latest Hyundai i10 deals at Leasing.com
Peugeot E-208 - £182.88 per month
- Model: Peugeot E-208 Allure Premium+
- Deposit: £2,194.56
- Annual Mileage: 5,000
- Term: 24 months
- Powertrain: 50kW battery, 1x electric motor
- Seats: 5
- Range: 217 miles
- Boot space: 309 litres
The Peugeot 208 is one of the smartest looking superminis currently on the market, and is an ideal car for those looking for a high-quality and good to drive urban runaround that offers strong value for money.
The all-electric powertrain in the E-208 claims a range of 217 miles from a full charge and can be rapid-charged at public fast chargers at speeds up to 100kWh. This gives you an 80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes and should mean longer journeys aren't a hassle. This particular model is the generously equipped Allure Premium+ and comes with Peugeot’s 3D i-Cockpit, seven-inch touchscreen with navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, alloy wheels and all the safety features you’d expect.
See the latest Peugeot E-208 deals at Dreamlease.co.uk
SEAT Ibiza - £184.71 per month
- Model: SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 FR Sport
- Deposit: £1,662.39
- Annual Mileage: 5,000
- Term: 24 months
- Engine: 1.0-litre 3 cyl petrol
- Seats: 5
- Economy: 54.3mpg
- Boot space: 355 litres
The fifth-generation SEAT Ibiza arrived on the scene in 2017, injecting some Spanish flare while combining sportiness and practicality into the small car sector.
On road performance is surprisingly punchy, with respectable in-gear pulling power and a high level of refinement when travelling at higher speeds. The balanced chassis offers levels of comfort and composure similar to larger cars and on-board equipment is plentiful with 18-inch alloy wheels, FR Sport exterior styling, a digital cockpit screen and a 9.2-inch central infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity. This sporty Ibiza shouldn’t break the bank either, as it offers low running and insurance costs.
See the latest SEAT Ibiza deals at Leasing.com
Family cars
Ford Focus - £242.49 per month
- Model: Ford Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV ST-Line
- Deposit: £2,182.41
- Annual mileage: 8,000
- Term: 48 months
- Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl petrol
- Seats: 5
- Economy: 52.3mpg
- Boot space: 375 litres
The Ford Focus is one of the mainstays of the British car market, and it’s not too difficult to see why. The well-judged chassis delivers an ideal blend of composure and comfort for an enjoyable drive on UK roads. This comes alongside punchy, refined engines and generous equipment levels.
The current generation of Focus was treated to a facelift in 2022 and saw the introduction of electrification to the engine range, making the already frugal engine even more efficient. Running costs should be low as a result. Interior materials feel upmarket, and there’s plenty of useful toys and safety equipment on hand, with Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment software and a 13.2-inch touchscreen available on all variants, as well as Ford’s heated front windscreen making de-icing on the coldest mornings a breeze.
See the latest Ford Focus deals at Leasing.com
Dacia Jogger - £278.39 per month
- Model: Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe Essential
- Deposit: £2,505.51
- Annual mileage: 10,000
- Term: 48 months
- Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl petrol
- Seats: 7
- Economy: 49.6mpg
- Boot space: 213-1,807 litres
The Dacia Jogger may not be as visually alluring as a tall, chunky SUV, but the trade-off for this boxy shape is seven seats and up to 1,807 litres of cargo space. In fact, the Jogger is so family-friendly that it was named our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023.
As with any car from the Dacia line-up, functionality and affordability lead the way in the Jogger’s design, so it’s far from being the plushest family car on the market. Essentials such as air-conditioning, cruise control and parking sensors are all there, though, and the interior should prove sturdy enough to withstand even the rowdiest of young passengers.
See the latest Dacia Jogger deals at Selectcarleasing.co.uk
MG4 - £282.74 per month
- Model: MG4 125kW SE EV 51kWh
- Deposit: £2,544.66
- Annual mileage: 8,000
- Term: 48 months
- Powertrain: 51kW battery, 1x e-motor
- Seats: 5
- Range: 218 miles
- Boot space: 363 litres
MG’s revival is currently taking the car market by storm, offering everything from low-cost electric cars and SUVs to the upcoming MG Cyberster sports car. The MG4 is now looking to steal customers away from the brand’s more established hatchback rivals.
The MG4 undercuts several small electric city cars like the Renault Zoe and Fiat 500 - on both leasing and PCP finance - even though it’s a much larger car. Some materials may feel slightly cheaper and there are a few noticeable compromises when compared to some of its more expensive rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3 However, the MG4 can even achieve over 200 miles of battery range on the WLTP combined cycle, making it an ideal candidate if you are looking to switch to an electric car.
See the latest MG4 deals at Lease4Less.co.uk
Skoda Octavia Estate - £282.31 per month
- Model: Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI SE Technology
- Deposit: £3,387.66
- Annual mileage: 8,000
- Term: 48 months
- Engine: 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol
- Seats: 5
- Economy: 51.4mpg
- Boot space: 640 litres
Although the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports has brought an end to the Octavia's long-running Estate Car of the Year winning streak, the Skoda continues to do a stellar job of proving that the traditional estate is a top family car choice - even if many drivers are continuing to flock towards SUVs.
The Octavia offers strong levels of practicality and value for money, but it’s also pleasant to drive and feels rather upmarket to sit in, with all the in-car kit you would need. Suspension tweaks have made the latest-generation model far more comfortable than its predecessor. All these qualities mean that the Skoda can take on almost anything from school runs to long-distance commutes with ease.
See the latest Octavia Estate deals at Ready2Lease.co.uk
Family SUVs
Cupra Ateca - £231.85 per month
- Model: Cupra Ateca 1.5 EcoTSI V2 DSG
- Deposit: £2,782.20
- Annual mileage: 5,000
- Term: 24 months
- Engine: 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol
- Seats: 5
- Economy: 41.5mpg
- Boot space: 510 litres
The Cupra Ateca is a great all-round family car, offering a mix of sporty driving dynamics and mid-size SUV practicality. After years as a performance trim level for the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Leon, Cupra is now a fully-fledged brand in its own right.
Not only does this car look sporty, but it has decent performance to match - even the base 1.5-litre petrol engine offered here produces 148bhp and there's decent economy, too. While the car is fun to drive on a twisty road, it is also practical enough to cope with a family of up to five people. Standard kit is generous with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start, rain-sensing wipers and 19-inch alloy wheels.
See the latest Cupra Ateca deals at Leaseloco.com
Hyundai Tucson - £290.40 per month
- Model: Hyundai Tucson 1.6 TGDi SE Connect 2WD
- Deposit: £2,588.04
- Annual mileage: 5,000
- Term: 36 months
- Engine: 1.6-litre 4cyl petrol
- Seats: 5 seats
- Economy: 43.5mpg
- Boot space: 620 litres
The Hyundai Tucson is one of Britain’s best-selling cars, and it isn’t difficult to see why. With its class-leading levels of space, striking design and solid build quality, it can easily fool some into thinking that it’s a far more expensive car than it is.
Inside, there’s a huge amount of cabin space for five passengers along with a cavernous 620-litre boot. Most of the interior materials have a high-quality feel to them and are similar to those you’d find in an Audi. Standard equipment is generous, too, with the entry-level SE Connect trim including 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a rear-view camera, heated and folding door mirrors and the usual Bluetooth, smartphone connectivity and DAB audio. We’re so impressed with Hyundai’s efforts that we named the Tucson our Mid-size SUV of the Year for three years running.
See the latest Hyundai Tucson deals at Leasing.com
Citroen C5 Aircross - £216.76 per month
- Model: Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech Max 5dr
- Deposit: £1,950
- Annual mileage: 5,000
- Term: 36 months
- Engine: 1.2-litre 4cyl petrol
- Seats: 5
- Economy: 48.9mpg
- Boot space: 720 litres
If you want an engaging and dynamic SUV, then the Citroen C5 Aircross isn’t for you. But given most buyers probably aren’t too bothered by how well their family car handles, Citroen’s focus on comfort is probably more relevant. While the C5 Aircross doesn’t glide as smoothly as some of the firm’s historic models, it’s still relaxing to drive.
The quirky styling may appeal to some buyers, too. Opt for the C-Series Edition trim and you'll get plenty of equipment, plus anodised bronze accents for the two-tone colour scheme. With economy of nearly 50mpg and a 720-litre boot if you slide the rear seats forward, it’s both frugal and practical, too.
See the latest Citroen C5 Aircross deals at SelectCarLeasing.co.uk
Executive and performance cars
BMW 3 Series - £455.99 per month
- Model: BMW 3 Series saloon 320i Sport
- Deposit: £4,103.91
- Annual mileage: 10,000
- Term: 48 months
- Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol
- Seats: 5 seats
- Economy: 43.5mpg
- Boot space: 480 litres
The BMW 3 Series is a masterclass in the art of the compact executive saloon, offering an almost perfect blend of performance, technology, comfort and refinement, while still being one of the most engaging cars to drive on British B-roads.
The car features BMW’s iDrive infotainment system and concierge-style ‘Intelligent Personal Assistant’, the technology on board makes connecting your phone easy, and the levels of refinement which are similar to its larger 5 and 7 Series siblings. Leg and head room in the cabin is better than before, with the 3 Series now matching or beating its rivals for interior space. The boot should be adequate for most, but if you do need extra space then the 3 Series is available as an estate.
See the latest BMW 3 Series deals at Leasing.com
Tesla Model Y - £432.22 per month
- Model: Tesla Model Y
- Deposit: £3,889.98
- Annual Mileage: 5,000
- Term: 48 months
- Powertrain: 85kWh battery, 1x e-motor
- Seats: 5
- Range: 283 miles
- Boot space: 854 litres
The Model Y is proving a huge success for Tesla, not just in its home US market but in Europe, too, where it’s one of the continent’s best-selling cars. And given it combines all the usual Tesla strengths - such as high performance, a long range, and access to an as-yet-unmatched charging network - with popular SUV styling, its success is no real surprise.
The best deals tend to apply to the entry-level model, but you won't go wanting as this'll have more than enough performance for most people. The 85kWh battery pack isn’t exactly tiny, either, with a claimed 283-mile range, and kit includes a 15-inch touchscreen display, heated seats and steering wheel, and LED headlights.
See the latest Tesla Model Y deals at Selectcarleasing.com
How does car leasing work?
Car leasing deals work in the same way as Business Contract Hire (BCH) offers, except VAT is included. You pay an advance rental payment or deposit, select your annual mileage and contract length, and then pay a flat monthly fee for the duration of your agreement. When your contract ends, you hand the car back.
Traditionally, leasing a new car is simpler and easier than a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and more importantly, it generally has lower monthly payments. For these reasons, lease deals are growing in popularity, with a large number of motorists simply handing back their cars at the end of the lease and signing for a new one straight away. As popularity is growing, so is the competition between providers, meaning as a buyer you have the freedom to choose from the cream of the crop.
In addition to the cheaper monthly payments, car leasing can offer many other useful benefits that could help you avoid the faff of dealing with independent dealerships. Car tax, breakdown cover, car maintenance and tyre repair and replacement can all be included within your agreed payment plan.
Independent lease broker deals
If the car of your dreams isn’t offered by a manufacturer-promoted lease scheme, don’t worry. Instead you can acquire your car from a leasing broker. These are independent firms that use their expertise to negotiate supply and funding deals with car makers and lending companies, and stitch together leasing deals for all manner of vehicles. In some cases the brokers offer extended contract terms too.
Lease brokers have traditionally been focused on the fleet market, but nowadays there are plenty who offer lease deals to private customers, too. The main difference between private and fleet or business lease deals is cost, because prices for business leases are quoted without VAT being added.
While the figures above are a good starting point, take care when assessing quotes since some lease deals may involve additional admin or set-up fees. It’s also vital to scrutinise the cost of exiting a lease contract early, because ‘penalty’ charges for termination can be significant.
Business car leasing
If you’re a VAT-registered business user there could be more financial benefits from leasing your car or cars. Many leasing companies quote two prices: a personal lease and a business lease. Our prices are all for the former aimed at private customers, but business prices are without the 20 per cent VAT, which makes these deals even more affordable. Just remember, the contract has to be taken out by a business or sole trader, though, and the VAT rebate is limited to 50 per cent if the car is used for private mileage.
