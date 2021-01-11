Best car leasing deals 2024

See the latest Peugeot E-208 deals at Dreamlease.co.uk SEAT Ibiza - £184.71 per month 13 Model: SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 FR Sport

SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 FR Sport Deposit: £1,662.39

£1,662.39 Annual Mileage: 5,000

5,000 Term: 24 months

24 months Engine: 1.0-litre 3 cyl petrol

1.0-litre 3 cyl petrol Seats: 5

5 Economy: 54.3mpg

54.3mpg Boot space: 355 litres The fifth-generation SEAT Ibiza arrived on the scene in 2017, injecting some Spanish flare while combining sportiness and practicality into the small car sector. On road performance is surprisingly punchy, with respectable in-gear pulling power and a high level of refinement when travelling at higher speeds. The balanced chassis offers levels of comfort and composure similar to larger cars and on-board equipment is plentiful with 18-inch alloy wheels, FR Sport exterior styling, a digital cockpit screen and a 9.2-inch central infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity. This sporty Ibiza shouldn’t break the bank either, as it offers low running and insurance costs. See the latest SEAT Ibiza deals at Leasing.com Family cars Ford Focus - £242.49 per month 13 Model: Ford Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV ST-Line

Ford Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV ST-Line Deposit: £2,182.41

£2,182.41 Annual mileage: 8,000

8,000 Term: 48 months

48 months Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl petrol

1.0-litre 3cyl petrol Seats: 5

5 Economy: 52.3mpg

52.3mpg Boot space: 375 litres The Ford Focus is one of the mainstays of the British car market, and it’s not too difficult to see why. The well-judged chassis delivers an ideal blend of composure and comfort for an enjoyable drive on UK roads. This comes alongside punchy, refined engines and generous equipment levels.

The current generation of Focus was treated to a facelift in 2022 and saw the introduction of electrification to the engine range, making the already frugal engine even more efficient. Running costs should be low as a result. Interior materials feel upmarket, and there’s plenty of useful toys and safety equipment on hand, with Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment software and a 13.2-inch touchscreen available on all variants, as well as Ford’s heated front windscreen making de-icing on the coldest mornings a breeze. See the latest Ford Focus deals at Leasing.com Dacia Jogger - £278.39 per month 13 Model: Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe Essential

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe Essential Deposit: £2,505.51

£2,505.51 Annual mileage: 10,000

10,000 Term: 48 months

48 months Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl petrol

1.0-litre 3cyl petrol Seats: 7

7 Economy: 49.6mpg

49.6mpg Boot space: 213-1,807 litres The Dacia Jogger may not be as visually alluring as a tall, chunky SUV, but the trade-off for this boxy shape is seven seats and up to 1,807 litres of cargo space. In fact, the Jogger is so family-friendly that it was named our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023. As with any car from the Dacia line-up, functionality and affordability lead the way in the Jogger’s design, so it’s far from being the plushest family car on the market. Essentials such as air-conditioning, cruise control and parking sensors are all there, though, and the interior should prove sturdy enough to withstand even the rowdiest of young passengers.

If you want an engaging and dynamic SUV, then the Citroen C5 Aircross isn’t for you. But given most buyers probably aren’t too bothered by how well their family car handles, Citroen’s focus on comfort is probably more relevant. While the C5 Aircross doesn’t glide as smoothly as some of the firm’s historic models, it’s still relaxing to drive. The quirky styling may appeal to some buyers, too. Opt for the C-Series Edition trim and you'll get plenty of equipment, plus anodised bronze accents for the two-tone colour scheme. With economy of nearly 50mpg and a 720-litre boot if you slide the rear seats forward, it’s both frugal and practical, too. See the latest Citroen C5 Aircross deals at SelectCarLeasing.co.uk Executive and performance cars BMW 3 Series - £455.99 per month 13 Model: BMW 3 Series saloon 320i Sport

BMW 3 Series saloon 320i Sport Deposit: £4,103.91

£4,103.91 Annual mileage: 10,000

10,000 Term: 48 months

48 months Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol

2.0-litre 4cyl petrol Seats: 5 seats

5 seats Economy: 43.5mpg

43.5mpg Boot space: 480 litres The BMW 3 Series is a masterclass in the art of the compact executive saloon, offering an almost perfect blend of performance, technology, comfort and refinement, while still being one of the most engaging cars to drive on British B-roads. The car features BMW’s iDrive infotainment system and concierge-style ‘Intelligent Personal Assistant’, the technology on board makes connecting your phone easy, and the levels of refinement which are similar to its larger 5 and 7 Series siblings. Leg and head room in the cabin is better than before, with the 3 Series now matching or beating its rivals for interior space. The boot should be adequate for most, but if you do need extra space then the 3 Series is available as an estate.

Traditionally, leasing a new car is simpler and easier than a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and more importantly, it generally has lower monthly payments. For these reasons, lease deals are growing in popularity, with a large number of motorists simply handing back their cars at the end of the lease and signing for a new one straight away. As popularity is growing, so is the competition between providers, meaning as a buyer you have the freedom to choose from the cream of the crop. In addition to the cheaper monthly payments, car leasing can offer many other useful benefits that could help you avoid the faff of dealing with independent dealerships. Car tax, breakdown cover, car maintenance and tyre repair and replacement can all be included within your agreed payment plan. Independent lease broker deals If the car of your dreams isn't offered by a manufacturer-promoted lease scheme, don't worry. Instead you can acquire your car from a leasing broker. These are independent firms that use their expertise to negotiate supply and funding deals with car makers and lending companies, and stitch together leasing deals for all manner of vehicles. In some cases the brokers offer extended contract terms too. Lease brokers have traditionally been focused on the fleet market, but nowadays there are plenty who offer lease deals to private customers, too. The main difference between private and fleet or business lease deals is cost, because prices for business leases are quoted without VAT being added. While the figures above are a good starting point, take care when assessing quotes since some lease deals may involve additional admin or set-up fees. It's also vital to scrutinise the cost of exiting a lease contract early, because 'penalty' charges for termination can be significant. Business car leasing If you're a VAT-registered business user there could be more financial benefits from leasing your car or cars. Many leasing companies quote two prices: a personal lease and a business lease. Our prices are all for the former aimed at private customers, but business prices are without the 20 per cent VAT, which makes these deals even more affordable. Just remember, the contract has to be taken out by a business or sole trader, though, and the VAT rebate is limited to 50 per cent if the car is used for private mileage.