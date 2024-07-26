Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month

Peugeot’s striking fastback for well under £250 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 July

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Jul 2024
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking
  • More practical than it looks
  • Top-of-the-range GT trim
  • £219 per month with £2,279 initial payment

Some cars struggle to find the right balance of style and substance, but not the Peugeot 408. The French fastback delivers striking looks and an equally stylish interior, yet there’s enough space for the whole family. Plus, for only £219 per month, looking good won’t force you to break the bank.

This two-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options through our parent site Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,279, followed by monthly payments of £219. An annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year is included, but if you need to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, that only costs an extra £21 per month.

Alternatively, you might fancy having the 408 on a three-year lease agreement, which costs from £225 per month with an initial payment of £2,333 through Carwow. 

With top-of-the-range GT trim, the 408 features a 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument display with 3D graphics, full Matrix LED headlights, a reversing camera, a heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, keyless entry, a body-colour grille and 19-inch alloy wheels.

It also uses Peugeot’s unique i-Cockpit cabin design, which relies on the driver being able to see over the relatively small, slightly octagonal steering wheel to read the dials. The setup doesn’t work for everyone, however, and can create an awkward driving position in certain cases. So we recommend giving it a try yourself before signing on the dotted line.

This particular 408 has a 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 129bhp and is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Despite the sporty styling, the 408 is at its best cruising on the motorway, where we’ve found that the ride becomes softer and the cabin is quiet.  

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Peugeot 408 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

