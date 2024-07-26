Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month

More practical than it looks

Top-of-the-range GT trim

£219 per month with £2,279 initial payment

Some cars struggle to find the right balance of style and substance, but not the Peugeot 408. The French fastback delivers striking looks and an equally stylish interior, yet there’s enough space for the whole family. Plus, for only £219 per month, looking good won’t force you to break the bank.

This two-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options through our parent site Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,279, followed by monthly payments of £219. An annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year is included, but if you need to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, that only costs an extra £21 per month.

Alternatively, you might fancy having the 408 on a three-year lease agreement, which costs from £225 per month with an initial payment of £2,333 through Carwow.

With top-of-the-range GT trim, the 408 features a 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument display with 3D graphics, full Matrix LED headlights, a reversing camera, a heated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, keyless entry, a body-colour grille and 19-inch alloy wheels.

It also uses Peugeot’s unique i-Cockpit cabin design, which relies on the driver being able to see over the relatively small, slightly octagonal steering wheel to read the dials. The setup doesn’t work for everyone, however, and can create an awkward driving position in certain cases. So we recommend giving it a try yourself before signing on the dotted line.

This particular 408 has a 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 129bhp and is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Despite the sporty styling, the 408 is at its best cruising on the motorway, where we’ve found that the ride becomes softer and the cabin is quiet.

