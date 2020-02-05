Top 10 best small cars to buy 2024

The best small cars on sale today aren’t only easy to drive and cheap to buy, they're much more refined, sophisticated and safe than ever before, too. While tiny city cars like the Kia Picanto and Toyota Aygo X may be the first models that come to mind when someone mentions small cars, the level of choice is actually much broader. Modern superminis like the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio sit in the class above and are now similar in size to older generations of larger family cars like the Volkswagen Golf. You’ll be surprised how much practicality they cram into a relatively compact package. Alternatively, if you need maximum space from your compact car, small SUVs like the Ford Puma share many components with their supermini siblings, but wrap them up in a taller and more spacious body. Whichever type of small car you pick, you’ll also have the added bonus of lower running and insurance costs than for a larger, more expensive model. We’ve thoroughly tested every small car on sale in the UK, and have rounded up the top 10 best models to buy right now according to our expert road testers. There are a range of body shapes to be found in our list, so whatever your needs there should be a small car to suit you. If you are on a strict budget, plenty of these new cars can also be found on the used market at tempting prices. The best small cars to buy now Read on to find the best small cars to buy in the UK, listed in reverse order… 10. Kia Picanto 11 The Kia Picanto offers lots of kit and a driving experience more akin to that of a car from the class above. A recent facelift has seen more efficient engines and improved on-board tech added to the range, while Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty also features – a great incentive if you plan on keeping your car for more than the usual length of a PCP finance deal.

The third generation Hyundai i10 made a good first impression when we drove it earlier this year, it’s larger than the old model and more comfortable too. Even the entry-level Advance model boasts plenty of gadgets including air- conditioning, cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The charms of the i10 don’t stop there, though, as it’s also fun to drive. The quick steering rack inspires confidence on twisty roads and makes the i10 feel agile in the corners. A choice of two petrol engines are offered through most of the i10 range - a 66bhp 1.0-litre unit which can feel sluggish on motorways, and an 83bhp 1.2-litre which is almost £1,000 more expensive. Both are frugal engines, but we’d stick to the manual gearbox as the automatic isn’t the smoothest during shifts. Top-spec N Line versions include a more powerful 99bhp 1.0-litre variant, although this means an increase in price to over £18,000. 5. Jeep Avenger 11 While off-roading is best left to the Wrangler, the Jeep Avenger is a solid small SUV choice if you plan to stay firmly on the tarmac. Not only is it rather attractive to look at, but it’s affordable to run and even surprisingly engaging to drive. Inside, the on-board technology is a big step up from older Jeep models, while the interior has a refreshingly straightforward layout. The materials feel sturdy, too.

The all-electric Avenger’s 54kWh battery has a claimed range of up to 248 miles, so it should prove usable for most everyday needs. When you do need to recharge, the 100kWh rapid charging capability allows it to top up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. If you prefer combustion power, a petrol version is set to go on sale alongside the EV. A four-wheel drive version is also on the way. 4. Toyota Yaris 11 Funky looks, a dependable and frugal full-hybrid powertrain, and Toyota’s reputation for reliability all go towards making the Yaris a popular supermini, even if it isn’t the most exciting or practical model in its class. If you want full-on thrills you can opt for the GR Yaris but, for everything else, the standard car should prove straightforward to live with. During our own testing of the Yaris, we achieved an impressive average fuel economy of 65mpg, and this figure stayed strong even when driving in city traffic. This efficiency is largely thanks to the fact that Toyota claims the Yaris’s hybrid powertrain will run in fully-electric mode for around 80 per cent of the time, and it can do this at speeds of up to 80mph. This keeps fuel costs at bay, while CO2 emissions are as low as 92g/km. 3. Skoda Fabia 11 Although the Fabia sits on the same MQB-A0 platform as the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza (and shares plenty of technology besides), it’s the Skoda that is our favourite of the VW Group superminis. That feat can be attributed to a strong range of engines with several excellent turbocharged petrol units, as well as its refinement. The Fabia feels more akin to a shrunken Golf these days, without the annoying infotainment touch-sensitive controls.

The growth over the previous-generation Fabia means that Skoda’s supermini is more practical than ever. The 380-litre boot space is identical to a Golf’s and there’s an assortment of helpful storage bins and luggage hooks. Although the Fabia’s entry-level model is slightly more expensive than the Ibiza, it’s thousands cheaper than the VW Polo. 2. Renault Clio 11 A firm favourite of many UK drivers, the fifth-generation Renault Clio has many of its rivals beaten in key areas including equipment levels and the overall driving experience. The Clio is enjoyable behind the wheel thanks to its advanced platform, and the steering gives plenty of feedback. There’s also a well-judged balance between body control and comfort. The Clio was given a fresh new look in mid-2023, and is now only available as a hybrid. The E-Tech 145 powertrain consists of a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. This setup can return up to 67.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, while emitting as little as 97g/km of CO2. Even in entry-level Evolution trim, there’s plenty of safety kit including autonomous braking, lane-keep assist and traffic-sign recognition. 1. Dacia Sandero 11 The Renault Clio is a great supermini, so taking that car’s platform and most of its features and then wrapping them up in a package that starts from under £14,000 is certainly going to be a winning formula. The Dacia Sandero is the result of said formula, and it is indeed a winner as it took the title as our 2023 Supermini of the Year.