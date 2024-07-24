Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: practical Skoda Scala family hatchback for supermini money

Skoda’s recently refreshed family hatchback with the ideal trim and engine is our Car Deal of the Day for 24 July

by: Ellis Hyde
24 Jul 2024
Skoda Scala - front tracking
  • Practical and comfortable family car
  • SE L trim offers all the kit you’ll need
  • £215 per month with £2,295 initial payment

We’re big fans of the Skoda Scala because it’s practical, comfortable, easy to drive and offers great value for money, no matter which model you go for. But our latest Car Deal of the Day selection is the underrated family hatchback in our ideal trim level and engine combination for a similar price to some superminis.

The Skoda Scala in mid-range, well-equipped SE L trim with a 114bhp petrol engine is being offered for £215 per month on a three-year lease deal by Blue Chilli Leasing through our parent site Carwow. Plus, this deal requires a modest initial payment of £2,295. 

Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if that’s not quite enough for you, you’ll be pleased to hear that increasing the limit to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £4 a month. Better still, raising it to 10,000 miles per year brings the price up to just £223 per month. 

The model we’re highlighting has a simple 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine delivers a decent amount of torque low down, which helps make it easy to drive in town, while the 114bhp on tap can propel the lightweight family car to motorway speeds with ease. 

We also found during our own testing that the Scala offers a remarkably comfortable ride and quiet cabin, so it’s great on the motorway. And if you’re careful, Skoda says this particular Scala can still return over 52mpg – despite not even having mild-hybrid tech onboard.

The cabin is very spacious, with enough room in the back for adults to be comfortable, plus there are Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches like an umbrella concealed in the driver’s door. Meanwhile the Scala’s 467 litres of boot space trumps most of its rivals, as it’s around 90 litres more than either a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus offer.

SE L trim features some impressive bits of kit, like a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display and 9.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 17-inch alloy wheels are included too, along with full LED headlights, keyless entry and various safety systems like driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Skoda Scala Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

