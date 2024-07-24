Car Deal of the Day: practical Skoda Scala family hatchback for supermini money

Practical and comfortable family car

SE L trim offers all the kit you’ll need

£215 per month with £2,295 initial payment

We’re big fans of the Skoda Scala because it’s practical, comfortable, easy to drive and offers great value for money, no matter which model you go for. But our latest Car Deal of the Day selection is the underrated family hatchback in our ideal trim level and engine combination for a similar price to some superminis.

The Skoda Scala in mid-range, well-equipped SE L trim with a 114bhp petrol engine is being offered for £215 per month on a three-year lease deal by Blue Chilli Leasing through our parent site Carwow. Plus, this deal requires a modest initial payment of £2,295.

Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if that’s not quite enough for you, you’ll be pleased to hear that increasing the limit to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £4 a month. Better still, raising it to 10,000 miles per year brings the price up to just £223 per month.

The model we’re highlighting has a simple 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine delivers a decent amount of torque low down, which helps make it easy to drive in town, while the 114bhp on tap can propel the lightweight family car to motorway speeds with ease.