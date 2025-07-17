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Airport drop-off charges to drop? Government to review prices after sharp rise

Airports claim drop-off fees are designed to reduce pollution and congestion, but the RAC says drivers think they’re a rip-off

By:Tom Jervis
15 Oct 2026
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The Government has announced a review into “rip-off” drop-off charges at UK airports, with the average cost for passengers and drivers having risen by a third in the past year.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “It is vital to ensure travel remains accessible and that passengers are treated fairly. In the meantime, we hope airports exercise restraint on rises, particularly where there are limited public transport alternatives.”

Research by the RAC uncovered that 16 of the UK’s 20 busiest airports have hiked their drop-off fees in the last 12 months. On average, using a so-called ‘kiss and fly’ zone will now set you back £7 for as little as 10 to 15 minutes – £1.70 more than the average in summer 2025. A survey also revealed that four in five drivers would consider current prices a “rip-off”.

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The RAC’s senior policy officer, Rod Dennis, said the Government’s announcement “will be music to the ears of drivers, as we know airport drop-off charges are a growing source of anger and frustration”. Dennis also pointed out how current charges “are at direct odds with most other major airports overseas, where drivers can drop passengers off close to terminals free of charge”. 

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He added: “If convenient, free drop-off zones work at so many international airports, [so] why not here in the UK?”

Yet while some are celebrating the news as a win for drivers, Conservative shadow transport secretary Richard Holden branded the move as “yet another shameless U-turn by Labour”.

Holden claimed: “After whipping parliamentarians to oppose a review of airport drop-off charges in July and just days after Conservatives announced a review of them at our conference, Labour has capitulated.”

As of the time of writing, Gatwick and Stansted charge £10 for 10 minutes and 15 minutes respectively at their drop-off zones. London City charges users an eye-watering £8 for just five minutes of parking – the equivalent of £1.60 per minute – while the UK’s busiest airport, Heathrow, demands a more reasonable (but nonetheless still expensive) £7 for its drop-off service. That said, Heathrow doesn’t allow waiting around in its drop-off zones; drivers must let their passengers out and then leave immediately.

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Outside the capital, Manchester Airport’s drop-off charge is £5.50 for five minutes, while Edinburgh and Bristol both demand £8.50 for 10 minutes of usage. Forgetting to or deliberately avoiding paying any of these charges can result in a fine of up to £100.

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Why have airport drop-off fees been introduced? 

Many airports claim that as well as preventing congestion, drop-off charges are designed to help reduce local air pollution. Following Stansted Airport’s increase in drop-off charges in March of this year, a spokesperson told Auto Express: “Since being introduced in 2012, Express Set Down charges have been designed to tackle ‘kiss and fly' journeys, which are the least sustainable way of accessing the airport, involving four car journeys per flight. Reducing the number of cars accessing the space immediately in front of the terminal also helps manage congestion in a capacity-restricted area.”

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However, CEO of the Business Travel Association, Clive Wratten, pointed out: “Up to £10 for a few minutes at the kerb is a lot to ask of travellers, particularly when public transport is not always a practical alternative. While airports may point to free drop-off options, these can be a considerable distance from the terminal and are not always practical, especially for those travelling early in the morning with limited time.”

Wratten says the BTA is calling for “meaningful change”, including “a £3 cap, charges only at peak times, a 50 per cent discount for electric vehicles and one charge per day, regardless of the number of trips”.

UK Airport drop-off fees for summer 2026

AirportDrop-off feeTime Allowed
London Gatwick£10.0010 mins
London Stansted£10.0015 mins
Edinburgh£8.5010 mins
Bristol£8.5010 mins
Leeds Bradford£8.0010 mins
London City£8.005 mins
Bournemouth£8.0030 mins
London Heathrow*£7.00N/A (Drop off & immediate departure)
London Luton£7.0010 mins
Birmingham£7.0015 mins
Glasgow£7.0015 mins
Aberdeen£7.0015 mins
Southampton£7.0020 mins
Newcastle£6.0010 mins
Liverpool John Lennon£6.0010 mins
Manchester£5.505 mins
Belfast International£5.0010 mins
East Midlands£5.0015 mins
Cardiff Wales£4.5010 mins
Belfast City£4.0010 mins

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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