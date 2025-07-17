Airport drop-off charges to drop? Government to review prices after sharp rise

The Government has announced a review into “rip-off” drop-off charges at UK airports, with the average cost for passengers and drivers having risen by a third in the past year.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “It is vital to ensure travel remains accessible and that passengers are treated fairly. In the meantime, we hope airports exercise restraint on rises, particularly where there are limited public transport alternatives.”

Research by the RAC uncovered that 16 of the UK’s 20 busiest airports have hiked their drop-off fees in the last 12 months. On average, using a so-called ‘kiss and fly’ zone will now set you back £7 for as little as 10 to 15 minutes – £1.70 more than the average in summer 2025. A survey also revealed that four in five drivers would consider current prices a “rip-off”.

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The RAC’s senior policy officer, Rod Dennis, said the Government’s announcement “will be music to the ears of drivers, as we know airport drop-off charges are a growing source of anger and frustration”. Dennis also pointed out how current charges “are at direct odds with most other major airports overseas, where drivers can drop passengers off close to terminals free of charge”.