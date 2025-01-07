Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Peugeot 2008 mixes a stylish design with low monthly payments of just £184

Peugeot’s 2008 is one of the more stylish and plush-feeling offerings in the small SUV class. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 January

By:James Batchelor
7 Jan 2025
Peugeot 2008 - front tracking
  • Standout design
  • Well designed and plush interior
  • £184.16 per month

Feeling a little overwhelmed when it comes to choosing a brand-new small SUV? We don't blame you, because there are loads out there all competing for your cash. But if you're after some style and like a little pampering, then the Peugeot 2008 should interest you.

Particularly so when you realise that despite its premium package, the 2008 isn't as expensive as you might think, as this deal goes to show.

For just £184.16 a month, you can have one of the most stylish compact high-riders sitting on your drive. The deal is available through VIPGateway.co.uk Peugeot Leasing via our very own Find a Car service, and requires a reasonable £2,508.97 initial payment, and the agreement is for three years. There's a modest mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but you can double this to 10,000 for just an extra £12.35 a month.

The deal gets you a 2008 in Active trim. This model has been recently discontinued, but that shouldn't worry you, because it's a brand-new car that's still packed with desirable features. 

As standard, Active gets a 10-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, and of course, Peugeot's trademark i-Cockpit, which sees a digital screen for the dials placed above the car's dinky steering wheel.

Power comes from one of Peugeot's trusty 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. With 128bhp, it's a punchy and enthusiastic engine, and is well matched to a six-speed manual gearbox. Peugeot claims more than 53mpg, so the 2008 won't break the bank to run.

On the road, the 2008 is more designed for comfort rather than handling, unlike the Ford Puma, for instance. But this means the Peugeot takes speed humps around town in its stride, and is nicely refined on a motorway. Along with a comfortable ride, the 2008's real trump card is its interior – it has a stylish design and feels plush, thanks to materials that have a high-quality feel.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 2008 leasing deals from leading providers on our Peugeot 2008 deals hub page… 

Peugeot 2008 for £184.16 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
