Car Deal of the Day: The Peugeot 2008 mixes a stylish design with low monthly payments of just £184

Standout design

Well designed and plush interior

£184.16 per month

Feeling a little overwhelmed when it comes to choosing a brand-new small SUV? We don't blame you, because there are loads out there all competing for your cash. But if you're after some style and like a little pampering, then the Peugeot 2008 should interest you.

Particularly so when you realise that despite its premium package, the 2008 isn't as expensive as you might think, as this deal goes to show.

For just £184.16 a month, you can have one of the most stylish compact high-riders sitting on your drive. The deal is available through VIPGateway.co.uk Peugeot Leasing via our very own Find a Car service, and requires a reasonable £2,508.97 initial payment, and the agreement is for three years. There's a modest mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but you can double this to 10,000 for just an extra £12.35 a month.

The deal gets you a 2008 in Active trim. This model has been recently discontinued, but that shouldn't worry you, because it's a brand-new car that's still packed with desirable features.

As standard, Active gets a 10-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, and of course, Peugeot's trademark i-Cockpit, which sees a digital screen for the dials placed above the car's dinky steering wheel.