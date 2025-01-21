Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 408 offers style and individuality for £223 a month

The Peugeot 408 stands out from rivals thanks to its design. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 January.

By:James Batchelor
21 Jan 2025
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking
  • Distinctive design
  • Plush-feeling interior
  • £223.10 a month

Some car manufacturers like to stick to a rigid rulebook of inoffensive styling in order to capture sales – and then there's Peugeot

With models such as the 408, the French brand isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to daring designs – but this high style needn't cost the earth, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk Peugeot Leasing is offering the 408 for a mere £223.10 a month. 

There's a reasonable £2,976.25 initial payment, and the deal is for two years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more you can tweak this to 8,000 for less than £19 a month.

The coupé-cum-fastback-cum-crossover design is distinctive, but arguably looks its best in top-spec GT trim – and that's exactly what this deal gives you. 

GT adds some big-car luxuries such as full matrix-LED headlights, a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 3D LED rear lights that do a fancy dance when you unlock the car, and live navigation. 

This being the range-topping trim, there's also Peugeot's trademark i-Cockpit high-set digital dials with 3D graphics, along with 'i-Toggles' – a small second touchscreen for customisable widgets.

The GT trim is paired with a134 bhp 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engine. It offers decent performance, and while the three-cylinder unit does make itself a little vocal under hard acceleration, for the most part it's pretty refined and in keeping with the 408's suave image.

It's roomy inside, too. The sloping roofline gives the impression backseat passengers have been forgotten about, but that's not the case. Headroom is generous enough and legroom is huge, while the 536-litre boot gives near-estate car levels of space.          

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 408 leasing deals from leading providers on our Peugeot 408 deals hub page… 

See our Peugeot 408 deals

Check out the Peugeot 408 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
