Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland is simply stunning value at £145 a month

Well equipped top-spec model

Comfortable and easy to drive

£145.95 per month

Vauxhall is finishing off 2024 by launching a brand new Grandland SUV. With smart looks and a wide range of models, including a pure-electric version, it’s an excellent family car. But what if you want the Grandland experience on a shoestring?

The answer is simple: go for the old model. While we wouldn’t normally recommend choosing the outgoing version of most cars, this deal is so good that we just had to highlight it.

Leasing Options Vauxhall Leasing, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering top-spec Grandlands for an astonishing £145.95 a month. There’s an extremely reasonable initial payment of £2,051.29 to cover, and then it’s that low price every month for two years. It means that this brand new, five-seater family car will cost you just £5,408.24 (inclusive of all fees) when you hand it back – genuinely exceptional value.

The deal is limited to 5,000 miles; if you want a more flexible 8,000 miles, then it’s an extra £28.83 a month.

As it’s the top-drawer Ultimate spec, you get luxuries that really underline just how much of a bargain that monthly payment is. As standard, the Ultimate gets Vauxhall’s fantastic adaptive IntelliLux LED Pixel headlights, twin digital screens, Alcantara upholstery, a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Powering the Grandland Ultimate is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. It has 128bhp which gives this large car surprisingly punchy performance, and is matched to a smooth six-speed manual gearbox.

To drive, the Grandland feels exactly how you want a family SUV to feel – safe and predictable. Add in a comfortable ride, and it’s very pleasant transport for all the family.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Vauxhall Grandland for £145.95 a month

