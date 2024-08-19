7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Holiday traffic often causes hold-ups and jams, but new data shows that things aren’t being helped by drivers not following the Highway Code when it comes to merging in-turn.

According to a study by dealer network Dick Lovett, seven in ten (68 per cent) of motorists will immediately move out of a closing lane as soon as they see a ‘merge in-turn’ sign, with one of the main reasons for doing so being “politeness”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the Highway Code states drivers should wait until the final merging point before switching lanes, despite 69 per cent of drivers thinking it’s rude to do so. If you do try to stick to the Highway Code guidance, merging can be difficult as roughly a third (33 per cent) of the 500 drivers interviewed say they actively try to stop other drivers entering their lane when they do so at the last minute.

Speaking to Auto Express, road safety charity IAM RoadSmart’s policy and standards advisor, Neil Grieg, said: “Sadly, merge in turn remains a source of conflict and stress on British roads rather than part of the solution to unnecessary holdups and congestion. The vast majority of drivers never consult the Highway Code once they have passed their test so reminding them what it states on the topic is unlikely to change behaviour.

He continued: “At IAM RoadSmart, we suggest that highway authorities use the available signs to actively tell traffic what to do and remove any debate. You can’t argue with a sign that says 'use both lanes' or 'merge now' with a diagram. Nothing is more frustrating than a clear lane alongside a congested one when a bit of advanced driver thinking could get more cars through the roadworks smoothly and quicker.”

This news comes after the AA discovered that almost half of drivers were unaware of the ‘hierarchy of responsibility’ on the roads introduced by the latest Highway Code update, meaning those in control of the vehicles “that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility”. As of 2022, drivers also should not cut across undertaking cyclists when turning, and should always give way to pedestrians at crossings – even if they are not on the road yet.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...