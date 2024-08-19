Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Most drivers merge in traffic as soon as possible “so as not to appear rude”, despite contrary guidance from the Highway Code

by: Tom Jervis
19 Aug 2024
UK Motorway

Holiday traffic often causes hold-ups and jams, but new data shows that things aren’t being helped by drivers not following the Highway Code when it comes to merging in-turn.

According to a study by dealer network Dick Lovett, seven in ten (68 per cent) of motorists will immediately move out of a closing lane as soon as they see a ‘merge in-turn’ sign, with one of the main reasons for doing so being “politeness”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the Highway Code states drivers should wait until the final merging point before switching lanes, despite 69 per cent of drivers thinking it’s rude to do so. If you do try to stick to the Highway Code guidance, merging can be difficult as roughly a third (33 per cent) of the 500 drivers interviewed say they actively try to stop other drivers entering their lane when they do so at the last minute.

Speaking to Auto Express, road safety charity IAM RoadSmart’s policy and standards advisor, Neil Grieg, said: “Sadly, merge in turn remains a source of conflict and stress on British roads rather than part of the solution to unnecessary holdups and congestion. The vast majority of drivers never consult the Highway Code once they have passed their test so reminding them what it states on the topic is unlikely to change behaviour.

He continued: “At IAM RoadSmart, we suggest that highway authorities use the available signs to actively tell traffic what to do and remove any debate.  You can’t argue with a sign that says 'use both lanes' or 'merge now' with a diagram.  Nothing is more frustrating than a clear lane alongside a congested one when a bit of advanced driver thinking could get more cars through the roadworks smoothly and quicker.”

This news comes after the AA discovered that almost half of drivers were unaware of the ‘hierarchy of responsibility’ on the roads introduced by the latest Highway Code update, meaning those in control of the vehicles “that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility”. As of 2022, drivers also should not cut across undertaking cyclists when turning, and should always give way to pedestrians at crossings – even if they are not on the road yet.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Drivers urged never to pay for parking using QR codes
Car parking payment
News

Drivers urged never to pay for parking using QR codes

Cash, bank card or official parking apps are the only safe way to avoid scams, says RAC
14 Aug 2024
Rise in vehicle fire fatalities a “major worry” says AA boss
Burnt out BMW 1 Series
News

Rise in vehicle fire fatalities a “major worry” says AA boss

135 people perished in vehicle fires over the last half a decade, despite the number of incidents falling
14 Aug 2024
Driving instructor waiting lists add to learner driver woes
News

Driving instructor waiting lists add to learner driver woes

Instructors report being fully-booked for two to six months, on top of delays getting driving test dates
14 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior
Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front
News

New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior

The new-look Peugeot 208 is set to arrive in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look inside and out
15 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content