Used EV sales hit record high, but will Govt policy bring a return to earth

More than 80,000 used EVs were sold in Q3 of 2025, or the equivalent of one in 25 pre-owned cars sold overall

By:Tom Jervis
10 Nov 2025
Car dealership forecourt

This summer saw a larger number of Brits take the plunge on a used electric car than ever before. The rise in second-hand EV sales may signify a growing public confidence in the rapidly-developing technology.

Figures published by the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed more than 80,000 used EVs traded hands in the third quarter of 2025, representing one in 25 pre-owned cars sold.

While this may still appear like a diminutive figure, it’s worth acknowledging the relatively brief period mainstream EVs have been available on the market and the narrow selection of used models available. New electric cars have only grown in number and become more affordable in the past few years and used models will take time to filter through.

With the number of used EVs sold having leapt by 44.4 per cent year-on-year – a greater increase than seen by petrol or hybrid cars – used EV sales are expected to increase further over time. However, there are concerns that certain Government actions could impede this growth.

The SMMT’s chief executive, Mike Hawes, explained how “overall consumer choice and affordability are at risk if the Government scraps Employee Car Ownership Schemes – a move that would stifle supply of the very latest vehicles into the used market and cut Exchequer revenue”.

There are also concerns surrounding Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ possible move to introduce a pay-per-mile road tax scheme for EVs, which is estimated to cost drivers as much as £250 extra per year.

With this on the cards, Philip Nothard, insight director at vehicle analytics firm Cox Automotive, says it’s already “causing some buyer hesitation”. He added: “Stability in Q4 will depend on Government clarity and consumer confidence amid economic challenges.”

Regardless, the latest used-car sales figures mark a positive step in the right direction for the second-hand market, with this year marking the best third-quarter performance since 2021. As you might expect, it’s the Ford Fiesta that remains the UK’s biggest-selling used car, despite being discontinued more than two years ago.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

