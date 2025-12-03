Final call: Heathrow Airport limits drop-off parking time as prices soar

A new drop-off time limit of just 10 minutes is set to be imposed at London Heathrow at the beginning of 2026, with holidaymakers facing fines of up to £80 if they overstay their welcome or forget to pay the newly increased charge.

From 1 January 2026, the price to use Heathrow’s drop off service will rise by 17 per cent from £6 to £7. Furthermore, whilst there was previously no specified time limit, those wishing to say goodbye to loved ones will now have just 10 minutes to bid them adieu lest they face receiving a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

As mentioned, this is capped at £80, although it can be reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days of issue. Drivers also risk receiving a fine if they don’t pay the drop-off charge by midnight the following day via Heathrow’s website.

The airport’s operator says the changes are designed to “ease congestion and improve traffic flow. This will enhance the customer experience for those using the Terminal Drop Off as it is intended.”

However, CEO of the Business Travel Association, Clive Wratten, blasted Heathrow’s decision as “yet another example of rising airport charges hitting the very people who keep our economy moving.”

“There's next to no justification for this,” Wratten continued. “These charges do nothing to improve the passenger experience or reliability of access to Heathrow. All it does is simply raise costs for individuals and businesses already facing higher travel taxes and regional connectivity challenges."

Now it’s worth mentioning that, in terms of major UK airports, Heathrow’s drop-off policy was comparatively generous; Gatwick, for example, already has a maximum stay of 10 minutes imposed for its £7 drop-off service, whilst those flying from Manchester Airport can stay for either five, 10 or 30 minutes for £5, £6.40 or £25.

With this in mind, Heathrow’s latest move only brings it in-line with other airports, however, it’s hard to deny Wratten’s viewpoint that it’s once again representative of how “travellers are being penalised [from] the moment they arrive”.

