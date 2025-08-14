Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Choosing the right car tyre could help prevent an accident

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at the results from our 2025 summer tyre test

By:Paul Barker
14 Aug 2025
Opinion - tyre test

Tyres are not the sexiest of topics, and I think most drivers would admit to underestimating their importance – or more specifically not giving sufficient consideration to the quality of tyres they fit to their cars.

Our annual summer tyre test always throws up a host of things to take into account when choosing your next set. Arguably the biggest one is that there’s much more to it than price. The presumption from the uninitiated would be that quality goes up in line with cost. But that isn’t always the case; we found the most affordable tyre was certainly not the worst, and the second cheapest of the nine tyres we tested made it to the podium.

There was £50 between our most and least expensive options – a hefty chunk per corner – and some of the variations in performance were vast. On a wet motorway, the six-metre gap between the best and worst in braking could be the difference between avoiding an accident and reshaping your car on the vehicle in front. Not taking the time to pick the best option, or saving a few quid on a cheaper one, won’t look so clever then.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Before buying new tyres, why not get yourself a new car? Our fantastic Buy a car service has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

When performing our summer tyre test, the difference in specific tests was also interesting, with six of the nine tyre brands scoring a top spot across our exhaustive criteria. The ones that topped the table for noise and rolling resistance – things that are easy for consumers to check, because the tyres are labelled – were very different to those offering the best grip, and the performance in wet and dry conditions was also varied.

And all this is without even opening the can of worms we uncovered earlier this year when we looked into the murky world of part-worn tyres, and whether you’re getting a trustworthy package when you pick second-hand rubber. Tread carefully if you’re going down that route, because our investigation found not all operators are checking tyres as thoroughly as they should.

The boots at each corner of the car are your only contact with the road. That’s a cliché, but for good reason, and it’s easy to presume there’s little difference between the brands. We spent several days putting various tyres through a series of extreme tests because this information isn’t readily available anywhere else – and the results show just how important it is to research and pick the right replacements.

Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is a great all-round electric SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for August 11
News
11 Aug 2025
Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026
Updated Kia XCeed - dynamic front 3/4

Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026

The XCeed joins the Picanto in receiving some trim changes and extra equipment
News
12 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content