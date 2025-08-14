Choosing the right car tyre could help prevent an accident

Tyres are not the sexiest of topics, and I think most drivers would admit to underestimating their importance – or more specifically not giving sufficient consideration to the quality of tyres they fit to their cars.

Our annual summer tyre test always throws up a host of things to take into account when choosing your next set. Arguably the biggest one is that there’s much more to it than price. The presumption from the uninitiated would be that quality goes up in line with cost. But that isn’t always the case; we found the most affordable tyre was certainly not the worst, and the second cheapest of the nine tyres we tested made it to the podium.

There was £50 between our most and least expensive options – a hefty chunk per corner – and some of the variations in performance were vast. On a wet motorway, the six-metre gap between the best and worst in braking could be the difference between avoiding an accident and reshaping your car on the vehicle in front. Not taking the time to pick the best option, or saving a few quid on a cheaper one, won’t look so clever then.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Before buying new tyres, why not get yourself a new car? Our fantastic Buy a car service has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK.