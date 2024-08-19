Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month

Renault’s do-it-all Captur is a small SUV for city car money - making it our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 19 August

by: Alastair Crooks
19 Aug 2024
Renault Captur facelift - front cornering
  • Spacious interior
  • Well-equipped 
  • Stylish new looks

The previous Renault Captur was one of the best small SUVs to buy - taking several category wins in the Auto Express New Car Awards over the years, but Renault has sought to improve it even further with a facelift. It’s certainly got pricing on its side, too, as it’s already available for only £166.50 a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is being offered by Blue Chilli Renault Leasing through our parent site Carwow and is based on the Renault Captur in 1.0 TCE 90 Evolution trim. An initial payment of £2,358 followed by 24 monthly payments of £166.50. There’s a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, too. 

The Evolution version might be the base-level of the Captur, but it’s very well-equipped with cruise control, a new 10.4-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, wireless phone charging and integration, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, climate control, lane-keeping assist and keyless entry and go. 

A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 90bhp won’t blow anyone away with its performance, but it's a flexible unit and from our experience it never feels underpowered in the Captur. It’s pretty economical as well, offering a 48.7mpg average. The Captur is also well-refined with little road and wind noise entering the cabin. 

Renault seems to have a knack for creating space in the back of its small cars. The Clio has an impressive 391-litre boot and despite sitting on the same platform, the Captur is even better - with up to 536 litres with the sliding rear bench all the way forward. Push the rear bench back and you’ll still have a whopping 487 litres to play with. 

As part of its recent facelift, Renault has treated the Captur to a new grille, a restyled front bumper and new headlights. These certainly help the Captur to look the part next to Renault's revised range which includes the new 5 hatchback, Rafale, Symbioz and Scenic. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Renault Captur Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month
BYD Dolphin - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 August gets you into BYD’s impressive compact EV for less than £250 per month
15 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: box fresh MG ZS EV for under £20,000 – more than £10k off!
MG ZS EV - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: box fresh MG ZS EV for under £20,000 – more than £10k off!

Huge price cuts for MG’s practical, great value electric SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 August
14 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 2 with huge range for £402 a month
Polestar 2 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 2 with huge range for £402 a month

Sweden’s Tesla Model 3 rival has a 406-mile range and is our Deal of the Day for 6 August
6 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior
Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front
News

New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior

The new-look Peugeot 208 is set to arrive in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look inside and out
15 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content