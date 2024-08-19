Car Deal of the Day: new-look Renault Captur is yours for just £166 per month

Spacious interior

Well-equipped

Stylish new looks

The previous Renault Captur was one of the best small SUVs to buy - taking several category wins in the Auto Express New Car Awards over the years, but Renault has sought to improve it even further with a facelift. It’s certainly got pricing on its side, too, as it’s already available for only £166.50 a month.

This deal is being offered by Blue Chilli Renault Leasing through our parent site Carwow and is based on the Renault Captur in 1.0 TCE 90 Evolution trim. An initial payment of £2,358 followed by 24 monthly payments of £166.50. There’s a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, too.

The Evolution version might be the base-level of the Captur, but it’s very well-equipped with cruise control, a new 10.4-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloys, wireless phone charging and integration, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, climate control, lane-keeping assist and keyless entry and go.

A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 90bhp won’t blow anyone away with its performance, but it's a flexible unit and from our experience it never feels underpowered in the Captur. It’s pretty economical as well, offering a 48.7mpg average. The Captur is also well-refined with little road and wind noise entering the cabin.

Renault seems to have a knack for creating space in the back of its small cars. The Clio has an impressive 391-litre boot and despite sitting on the same platform, the Captur is even better - with up to 536 litres with the sliding rear bench all the way forward. Push the rear bench back and you’ll still have a whopping 487 litres to play with.

As part of its recent facelift, Renault has treated the Captur to a new grille, a restyled front bumper and new headlights. These certainly help the Captur to look the part next to Renault's revised range which includes the new 5 hatchback, Rafale, Symbioz and Scenic.

