Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swift is a steal for £168 with this Black Friday deal

Frugal engine

Sharp handling

£168 per month

The arrival of the new Suzuki Swift earlier this year was a breath of fresh air, as it showed the Japanese carmaker hadn't forgotten the needs of supermini buyers. More than that, it delighted immediately thanks to being fun to drive, cheap to run and attractively priced. Right now that's especially the case thanks to a very tempting Black Friday deal.

Available through VIPGateway.co.uk Suzuki Leasing via our very own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, this Suzuki Swift deal allows you to get behind the wheel of the new Swift mild hybrid for just £168 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,209 to pay and the deal is for 48 months, with mileage capped to 5,000 a year. If you'd like to bump that up to 8,000 miles per annum, it'll cost you under a tenner a month to do so.

While this deal is for the entry-level Motion model, Suzuki hasn't been mean on the goodies. As standard it gets 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, privacy glass, keyless entry and start, rear parking sensors and camera, adaptive cruise control, and a nine-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone connectivity.