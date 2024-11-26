Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swift is a steal for £168 with this Black Friday deal
Suzuki Swift is an excellent supermini – it’s fun to drive and cheap to run, and t’s our Deal of the Day for 26 November
- Frugal engine
- Sharp handling
- £168 per month
The arrival of the new Suzuki Swift earlier this year was a breath of fresh air, as it showed the Japanese carmaker hadn't forgotten the needs of supermini buyers. More than that, it delighted immediately thanks to being fun to drive, cheap to run and attractively priced. Right now that's especially the case thanks to a very tempting Black Friday deal.
Available through VIPGateway.co.uk Suzuki Leasing via our very own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, this Suzuki Swift deal allows you to get behind the wheel of the new Swift mild hybrid for just £168 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,209 to pay and the deal is for 48 months, with mileage capped to 5,000 a year. If you'd like to bump that up to 8,000 miles per annum, it'll cost you under a tenner a month to do so.
While this deal is for the entry-level Motion model, Suzuki hasn't been mean on the goodies. As standard it gets 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, privacy glass, keyless entry and start, rear parking sensors and camera, adaptive cruise control, and a nine-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone connectivity.
Powering the Swift is a 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engine that develops 81bhp. Progress isn’t what you’d call swift but it revs sweetly and keeps pace with traffic easily. This deal pairs the 1.2-litre engine with a five-speed manual gearbox that is a delight to use – it shifts between gears smoothly and precisely. And as the engine is a mild hybrid, it should prove cheap to run with Suzuki claiming 64-plus mpg fuel economy.
Not only does the engine’s mild-hybrid system help to save the pennies but also the car’s sheer lack of weight. At 949kg, the Swift is one of the lightest cars on sale which all helps to save fuel. That lack of lardiness all improves the car’s handling – the Swift is agile and fun to drive.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Suzuki Swift leasing deals from leading providers on our Suzuki Swift deals hub page…
Check out the Suzuki Swift Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…