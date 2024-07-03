Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £7,000 off and 0% APR on Volvo V90 exec estate car

Our Deal of the Day for 3 June is a whopping big discount on Volvo’s similarly large estate car

by: Ellis Hyde
3 Jul 2024
Volvo V90 - front cornering

After a brief hiatus from UK showrooms, the Volvo V90 estate car is available to order once again and to mark its return, the Swedish firm is currently offering a whopping £7,000 discount and 0 per cent APR interest on the executive family hauler.

Those perks are for buyers who chose a Volvo Loan plan to purchase their V90 and are willing to put down a 50 per cent deposit on their chosen car. For an entry-level V90, you would need to put down roughly £27,600. Of course the benefit of such a large deposit, plus the £7,000 off from Volvo, means that on a three-year plan you’ll pay £776 per month for the £60k V90 in Plus trim with all-wheel drive and the T6 plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re not able to put down that much cash at once, Volvo’s £7,000 deposit contribution is also available with a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement, which doesn’t require any deposit and comes with a still fairly low 3.4% APR interest rate. With this type of plan, you can either hand the keys back to Volvo and move onto a new model at the end of the term, or pay the optional final payment to own the car. 

Whichever option you choose, every Volvo V90 features a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Even the base T6 setup produces 345bhp and a huge 656Nm of torque, allowing the large estate car to sprint from 0-62mph in a rapid 5.5 seconds. It can also return up to 353.1mpg if you’re careful, and boasts a pure-electric range of 54 miles. 

Standard kit includes a nine-inch central touchscreen with a Google-powered infotainment system, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, a powered tailgate, LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, keyless entry and Volvo’s ‘Pilot Assist’ driver assistance tech. 

The V90 might not be the largest estate car out there, but the load bay should be more than big enough for most owners. There’s 488 litres available with the rear seats in place, or 1,517 litres when they’re folded down. It also offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,100kg.

Our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volvo V90 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Back by popular demand! Volvo V60 and V90 estates on sale again in the UK
Volvo V90 Estate front 3/4
News

Back by popular demand! Volvo V60 and V90 estates on sale again in the UK

Prices for the Volvo V60 start from £41,680, while the larger V90 is available exclusively as plug-in hybrid and starts from £59,823
2 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: family-size Citroen C5 Aircross from £212 a month
Citroen C5 Aircross - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: family-size Citroen C5 Aircross from £212 a month

Leasing deal on Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid could bring very cheap motoring
2 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR
Renault Rafale - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR

Renault is offering 0% APR on its new flagship coupe-SUV, and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 1 July
1 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £184 per month for a £40k Vauxhall Astra Electric is a steal
Vauxhall Astra Electric - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: £184 per month for a £40k Vauxhall Astra Electric is a steal

A well-equipped pure-electric family hatchback for well under £200 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 June
26 Jun 2024

Most Popular

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people
Opinion - Dealership
Opinion

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

With the average price of a new car in the UK now over £40,000, Mike Rutherford thinks vehicle manufacturers need to rip up their RRP lists and start …
30 Jun 2024
New Ford Capri just days away, and the writing is on the wall for the electric SUV
Ford Capri graffiti
News

New Ford Capri just days away, and the writing is on the wall for the electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
3 Jul 2024
New Lotus Emeya 2024 review: has the Porsche Taycan met its match?
Lotus Emeya - front
Road tests

New Lotus Emeya 2024 review: has the Porsche Taycan met its match?

The new Lotus Emeya is a great electric car that’s packed with quality and tech
2 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content