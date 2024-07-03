Car Deal of the Day: £7,000 off and 0% APR on Volvo V90 exec estate car

After a brief hiatus from UK showrooms, the Volvo V90 estate car is available to order once again and to mark its return, the Swedish firm is currently offering a whopping £7,000 discount and 0 per cent APR interest on the executive family hauler.

Those perks are for buyers who chose a Volvo Loan plan to purchase their V90 and are willing to put down a 50 per cent deposit on their chosen car. For an entry-level V90, you would need to put down roughly £27,600. Of course the benefit of such a large deposit, plus the £7,000 off from Volvo, means that on a three-year plan you’ll pay £776 per month for the £60k V90 in Plus trim with all-wheel drive and the T6 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

If you’re not able to put down that much cash at once, Volvo’s £7,000 deposit contribution is also available with a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement, which doesn’t require any deposit and comes with a still fairly low 3.4% APR interest rate. With this type of plan, you can either hand the keys back to Volvo and move onto a new model at the end of the term, or pay the optional final payment to own the car.

Whichever option you choose, every Volvo V90 features a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Even the base T6 setup produces 345bhp and a huge 656Nm of torque, allowing the large estate car to sprint from 0-62mph in a rapid 5.5 seconds. It can also return up to 353.1mpg if you’re careful, and boasts a pure-electric range of 54 miles.

Standard kit includes a nine-inch central touchscreen with a Google-powered infotainment system, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, a powered tailgate, LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, keyless entry and Volvo’s ‘Pilot Assist’ driver assistance tech.

The V90 might not be the largest estate car out there, but the load bay should be more than big enough for most owners. There’s 488 litres available with the rear seats in place, or 1,517 litres when they’re folded down. It also offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,100kg.

Our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

