Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Articles

Make Auto Express a ‘preferred source’: How to add us on Google

There’s a new way to make sure you don’t miss a thing in the wide world of cars

By:Steve Walker
28 Jan 2026
Auto Express Google Top Stories

A new feature on Google allows you to choose your own ‘preferred sources’ for news and other content. These trusted brands will be prioritised in the Top Stories boxes you sometimes see while searching the internet with Google. 

By selecting Auto Express as a preferred source you can make sure you keep right up to date with all the latest car news, reviews and features from the UK’s favourite car magazine and website. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The feature follows the arrival of the facility to follow media brands like Auto Express on Google Discover and continues the US giant’s focus on providing more personalised experiences on its platforms. 

Google top stories AEX

If you’d like to add Auto Express as a preferred source, just click this shortcut or do it by following the simple steps outlined below. 

  1. Find a Google search page with a Top Stories box. You can do this by searching for any topic that’s in the news. A simple search for ‘car news’ will work. 
  2. Click the icon to the right of the ‘Top Stories’ title at the top of the page.
  3. Type ‘Auto Express’ in the ‘Choose your preferred sources’ box that opens.
  4. Tick the box next to Autoexpress.co.uk and hey presto! Auto Express is now a preferred source.
  5. The next time you search for car-related information, you’ll have more chance of seeing our latest stories. 

Follow Auto Express

Remember, there are all kinds of ways to make sure you stay right up to date with the latest from the Auto Express team of expert car journalists. Click the links below and you won’t miss anything that matters from the world of cars…

Social media

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason
Used Volvo C40 - front

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volvo C40 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
25 Jan 2026
BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon
BYD Sealion 8

BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon

Thought BYD was done? Brand’s range to “cover 85 per cent” of the market by the end of 2026
News
26 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content