M25 closures 2024: No full weekend closures until 2025 but motorway to shut through autumn
The M25 is open after a series of three full weekend closures this year, but drivers should prepare for more disruption as more shorter closures are still set to occur before the end of the year.
National Highways has declared the road works carried out during the last full weekend closure of the M25 at Junction 10 to be a "complete success". There are now no plans for more full weekend closures of the motorway until 2025, although shorter night and daytime M25 closures are planned through the autumn.
National Highways reported no significant delays during the last weekend M25 closure after the section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11 reopened at 11pm on Sunday July 14 – seven hours ahead of schedule. Over the course of the weekend, drivers were told to “only travel if necessary”, as a roughly five-mile stretch of the M25 between Junction 10 (Wisley) and Junction 11 (Chertsey) was closed in both directions in order to facilitate the installation of a new bridge and ‘superspan’ gantry.
The run of M25 closures isn’t over yet; National Highways stated that Britain’s busiest motorway will close once again between now and this autumn in order to make way for the demolition of three old bridges and the installation of the country’s first heathland bridge – a feature designed to allow the movement of not only pedestrians, but wildlife, too. These will not be full weekend closures with the final two in the original series of five weekend closures now scheduled to take place in spring 2025.
National Highways has told motorists to expect shorter closures of the M25 and A3 as a result of the project, as well as some 12-hour night closures through the autumn. In a statement, the organisation said: "We will give a minimum of four weeks’ notice for these closures so you can plan ahead, and we will avoid busy holiday periods."
Why is the M25 closing?
Set to be completed by Summer 2025 and to cost the taxpayer a staggering £317 million, this series of M25 closures is to allow works that will completely reconfigure the troublesome Junction 10 roundabout where the M25 and A3 meet.
It’s the first time the M25 has shut during the daytime since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986, however, National Highways say the improvements will not only “reduce congestion [and] provide safer journeys for thousands every day”, but the installation of a nature bridge (also known as a heathland bridge) which will wildlife to cross from one side of the motorway to the other safely.
Nevertheless, National Highways is predicting “long delays” when the motorway is closed, with Senior Project Manager, Jonathan Wade saying: “Our advice is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”
Where is the M25 closure?
The last M25 closure was between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 intersection at Junction 10.
National Highways provides official diversion routes for each closure; these will be signposted, with full directions listed on the official project website. If and when a diversion takes drivers through London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), those not behind the wheel of compliant cars will not be charged.
When is the next M25 closure?
The M25 was due to be closed during the daytime a total of five times throughout 2024 as part of a reworking of Junction 10, which happens to be the busiest section of Britain's busiest road, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through it every day on average.
After three closures so far this year, split by a gap in June to limit disruption to holidaymakers, National Highways says the next full weekend closure will be in spring 2025 but shorter daytime closures will take place sometime between “now and this autumn”. The organisation will give four weeks notice before any closure so check back here for updates as we get them.
Do not use sat-nav to avoid M25 traffic problems
Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closures will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.
"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".
Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips.
