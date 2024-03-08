M25 shut again this weekend: all the details to avoid ‘carmageddon’

As mentioned, such a closure will take drivers within London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone, although the charge has been waived along this route over the period of the closure.

It’s worth also noting that a separate route will be put in place for “over-height” vehicles – those measuring over 4.6 metres. This will have those travelling clockwise leave the motorway later at Junction 9 for Leatherhead. Drivers will then follow the A243, A309, A307, A245 and then finally the A3 before joining the M25 at Junction 10. Those travelling anticlockwise will do the same, but in reverse.

When is the next M25 closure?

The M25 will be closed during the daytime a total of five times throughout 2024 as part of a reworking of Junction 10, which happens to be the busiest section of Britain's busiest road, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through it every day on average.

The project, which is expected to be completed by Summer 2025 and will cost an eye-watering £317 million, involves a huge reworking of the J10 roundabout, including the installation of four new ‘free-flow’ lanes, as well as modifications and improvements of the surrounding roads and area.

National Highways has confirmed that no closures will take place in June – no doubt eliciting a unanimous sigh of relief for UK holidaymakers. However, it has said that another three closures will take place between July and the end of 2024.

Do not use sat-nav to avoid M25 traffic problems

Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closures will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.

"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".

Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips, the official diversion routes are clearly signposted from the M25 motorway at Junctions 9 and 10 where the closure is in force.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...