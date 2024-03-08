Not again! There’s another M25 closure this weekend, so “only travel if necessary”
The M25 will be closed from 9pm on Friday 12 July until 6am Monday 15 July
If two closures of the M25 so far this year weren’t enough, the UK’s busiest motorway is set to shut once again this weekend. This full weekend closure of Britain’s busiest motorway is the third of five “unprecedented” M25 closures which will facilitate significant improvements to junction 10. The closure coincides with the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which may mean even more pain for motorists.
National Highways has told motorists to “only travel if necessary”, with a roughly five-mile stretch of the M25 between Junction 10 (Wisley) and Junction 11 (Chertsey) closing in both directions from Friday 12 July at 9pm. This section of the M25 will remain closed throughout the entire weekend until the morning of Monday 15 July at 6am. A signposted diversion has been organised, with drivers rerouted via the A3, A245 and A320.
Why is the M25 closing?
The main purpose of this particular M25 closure is to pave the way for the construction of a new gyratory bridge south of the Junction 10 roundabout. Supported by 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes and another four weighing 40 tonnes, the new bridge will increase the number of lanes and, according to National Highways, will also improve safety and reduce congestion.
This is the third planned daytime closure of the M25 since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986, the first being the one between March 15 and 18 this year, which also closed the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11.
Nevertheless, National Highways is still predicting “long delays”, with Senior Project Manager, Jonathan Wade saying: “Our advice is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”
Big weekend events affected
While those travelling to Heathrow and Gatwick airports have been advised by the RAC to “leave earlier than usual”, it’s worth remembering that this particular closure coincides with the incredibly popular Goodwood Festival of Speed in Sussex, as well as the Wireless and British Summer Time festivals in London. With this in mind, the RAC is also encouraging drivers to “plan ahead” and take the train or tube if heading into the city.
Where is the M25 closure?
The M25 closure will be taking place between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 intersection at Junction 10.
The official diversion route for those heading clockwise between Junctions 10 and 11 is to turn off the M25 and head northbound on the A3 towards Painshill Junction. Turn off at the Cobham roundabout and head left onto the A245 towards Woking, and then right on the A320 to rejoin the M25 at Junction 11.
Those travelling anticlockwise will do the same, but in reverse.
When is the next M25 closure?
The M25 was due to be closed during the daytime a total of five times throughout 2024 as part of a reworking of Junction 10, which happens to be the busiest section of Britain's busiest road, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through it every day on average.
The project, which is expected to be completed by Summer 2025 and will cost an eye-watering £317 million, involves a huge reworking of the J10 roundabout, including the installation of four new ‘free-flow’ lanes, as well as modifications and improvements of the surrounding roads and area.
National Highways previously confirmed that no closures would take place in June. Now it’s July it’s time for number three, and two more closures are expected to take place after the one this weekend (12-15 July). No exact dates for subsequent closures have been given.
Do not use sat-nav to avoid M25 traffic problems
Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closures will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.
"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".
Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips, the official diversion routes are clearly signposted from the M25 motorway at Junctions 10 and 11 where the closure is in force.
