There’ll soon be an all-new version of arguably the most iconic taxi in the world. Coventry-based London EV Company has announced a successor model to its TX range-extender electric taxi, which has been around since 2018.

Geely-owned LEVC says the all-new black cab will launch in the UK during the second half of 2027. It’ll fully comply with the ‘Metropolitan Conditions of Fitness’, a unique requirement dictated by Transport for London, which vehicles must pass to be designated as a ‘Hackney carriage’ taxi.

Beyond that, we don’t know a great deal. “While full technical details and specifications remain under wraps, the next-generation taxi will leverage LEVC’s expertise in purpose-built taxi design, accessibility and durability, to deliver a vehicle that represents an advanced, purpose-built urban mobility solution,” LEVC says.

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We can at least see from these early design sketches that the new cab will retain a similar silhouette to the TX and its predecessors, including the TX4. It shouldn’t be too hard to identify it when the first spy shots emerge.

Given advances in battery technology, it might well be able to ditch the range extender petrol motor and go fully electric. LEVC’s most recent vehicle, the L380 luxury MPV, is very much a full EV with a range of nearly 500 miles in the 140kWh battery version. Not that we’re expecting quite such a large battery pack in the TX replacement, which will spend much of its time doing short trips around London’s congested streets.

Speaking about the incoming new black cab, LEVC CEO Tony Chi said: “For more than a century, LEVC has been at the heart of urban mobility, and the black cab remains one of the most trusted and recognisable transport solutions in the world. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone as we confirm that the next chapter is already well underway.

“Our next-generation taxi will honour everything drivers and passengers value about the current TX, while taking a significant step forward in design, innovation and sustainability. We know how important the future of the black cab is to our partners and we want toreassure them that LEVC is fully committed to the future of this sector.”

LEVC’s design boss Brett Boydell added: “Designing the next generation of iconic black cab is both an incredible responsibility and a unique opportunity. These first sketches capture the essence of what’s to come — familiar, purposeful and unmistakably LEVC — but with a fresh, modern character that reflects the future of mobility. There is much more to reveal, but this is the beginning of that journey.”

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