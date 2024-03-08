M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut for the weekend
Drivers are warned to steer clear of nearby routes during the weekend M25 closure that’s scheduled from 15 March between junctions 10 and 11
An unprecedented closure of London’s M25 orbital motorway in both directions, has been scheduled for the weekend starting 15 March.
To make matters worse, this first ever full weekend closure of the M25 is just one of five scheduled closures planned by National Highways between now and September this year.
With no traffic able to circulate between M25 junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday 15 March to 6am on the following Monday morning, the first closure has been scheduled to allow for the removal of a bridleway bridge and to install what National Highways describes as a very large gantry.
Drivers have been warned to expect long delays in surrounding areas, and are advised to travel only if necessary over the relevant weekends. England’s motorway operator is urging sports fans, tourists planning to use London airports or the channel ports, and local residents alike, all to factor-in extra time for journeys, as heavy congestion is expected to build on other areas of the M25 and connecting motorways.
Junction 10 is where the A3 joins the M25, while Jct 11 is the A320 Chertsey interchange. National Highways says the closures are vital for the safe demolition of existing overbridges and installation of the new gantry. The measures are part of an improvement scheme designed to increase the number of lanes at Jct 10, and make it safer to enter and leave the M25.
“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays,” says National Highways spokesman Jonathan Wade. “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary.”
Typically at the weekend, the closed stretch of the M25 would see 4,000-6,000 vehicles passing through every hour in each direction. The next closure is due in April, and the scheme will later this year see the installation of a ‘heathland bridge’ providing a green corridor for wildlife travelling between Ockham and Wisley Commons.
M25 closure diversion routes
The official diversion route for motorists encountering the M25 closure involves those wanting to travel from junction 10 to junction 11 heading north on the A3 to the hopefully not aptly named, Painshill Junction. Then it’s onto the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to rejoin the M25 at junction 11.
Those trying to travel from junction 11 to Junction 10 will be doing the same thing in reverse. Taking the A320 towards Woking, then the A245 towards Byfleet and getting on the A3 at Painshill Junction to head south towards M25 Junction 10.
Naturally, surrounding routes are likely to be extremely busy, as are the approaches to the closure on the M25 itself.
Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...