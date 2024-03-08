M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut for the weekend

An unprecedented closure of London’s M25 orbital motorway in both directions, has been scheduled for the weekend starting 15 March.

To make matters worse, this first ever full weekend closure of the M25 is just one of five scheduled closures planned by National Highways between now and September this year.

With no traffic able to circulate between M25 junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday 15 March to 6am on the following Monday morning, the first closure has been scheduled to allow for the removal of a bridleway bridge and to install what National Highways describes as a very large gantry.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays in surrounding areas, and are advised to travel only if necessary over the relevant weekends. England’s motorway operator is urging sports fans, tourists planning to use London airports or the channel ports, and local residents alike, all to factor-in extra time for journeys, as heavy congestion is expected to build on other areas of the M25 and connecting motorways.

Junction 10 is where the A3 joins the M25, while Jct 11 is the A320 Chertsey interchange. National Highways says the closures are vital for the safe demolition of existing overbridges and installation of the new gantry. The measures are part of an improvement scheme designed to increase the number of lanes at Jct 10, and make it safer to enter and leave the M25.