M25 closures: motorway to shut for eight days with the project further delayed

If all of that wasn’t enough, Junction 10 is set to see another closure before March in the form of the on and off slip roads being cut off from 21 to 24 February, while the neighbouring A3 will close in both directions between the M25 Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout over the weekend of 11-14 April.

Perhaps the icing on the very inconvenient cake for drivers is that National Highways has now announced that the completion date of the entire Junction 10 project, which was expected by the summer of this year, has been pushed back by around nine months to spring 2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Wade apologised to drivers, saying, “Periods of extreme weather in 2024 delayed some elements of our work, but since then we’ve worked hard to recoup that time and still complete the on-road elements on schedule.”

Why is the M25 closing?

The project at Wisley is set to be completed by spring 2026 at a cost to the taxpayer of a staggering £317 million (or perhaps even more now the project’s been delayed), and this series of M25 closures is to allow works that will completely reconfigure the troublesome Junction 10 roundabout where the M25 and A3 meet.

These closures are the first time the M25 has shut during the daytime since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986. However, National Highways says the improvements will not only “reduce congestion [and] provide safer journeys for thousands every day”, but also allow the installation of a nature bridge (also known as a heathland bridge) which will let wildlife cross from one side of the motorway to the other safely.

Nevertheless, National Highways is predicting “long delays” when the motorway is closed, with Senior Project Manager, Jonathan Wade saying: “Our advice is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Where is the M25 closure?

The next M25 closure will occur between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 intersection at Junction 10.