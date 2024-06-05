Illegal car parkers beware: the wheel clamp has evolved… into the Barnacle

It’s a known fact that Charles Darwin was obsessed with barnacles and long wondered what they evolved from. Now, almost a century and a half later, we know the answer: car wheel clamps.

You may think we’ve gone ‘cray’-zy at this point, but the future of car clamping and the best way to punish ‘shellfish’ drivers could be the introduction of the Barnacle – not the crustacean that clings onto the side of ships and shores, but a new invention that clamps onto car windscreens, preventing the driver from seeing out and driving away.

Engineered in the US by Barnacle Parking, the Barnacle affixes onto car windscreens using what are described as “commercial-grade suction cups” that grip with “1,000 pounds of force”. It means, the firm claims, you’d more than likely pull a ‘mussel’ trying to get it off using force. Each barnacle is also fitted with an alarm, which will sound if the offender attempts to drive off with it still attached.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So how does this new invention beat an old-fashioned wheel clamp? Well, we’re told that it’s far easier to install and less likely to damage the vehicle. Crucially, however, it also uses some quite advanced technology. A QR code on the device allows you to use your phone to pay the fine, thus unlocking the Barnacle from your car and allowing you to remove it yourself. You are then asked to drop the Barnacle off in a purpose-build receptacle nearby to avoid a further fine. It means that the whole removal process is automated so there’s no need to wait for someone to come and release you but also that enforcing parking restrictions with Barnacles is more straightforward for businesses.