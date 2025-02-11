Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

UK’s largest ultra-rapid EV charging hub opens just off M25

IONITY’s new site at Dartford Bridge boasts 24 ultra-rapid 350kW chargers

By:Tom Jervis
11 Feb 2025
Hyundai Kona charging

The UK’s biggest ultra-rapid EV charging location has just opened its doors, located just off the M25 and boasting 24 ultra-rapid chargers.

Based at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Dartford, Kent, the new site is operated by IONITY – famous for its ultra-powerful 350kW chargers. These run on 100 per cent renewable energy and have the ability to charge an EV from 10-80 per cent in as little as 15 minutes, provided whatever car plugged-in is rated to replenish its battery at such a speed.

At the Dartford Bridge site there are 24 of these units, making it the biggest ultra-rapid charging hub in the country. It doesn’t quite hold the prestigious title of the UK’s overall largest charging hub, though, because that crown currently belongs to BP Pulse’s Gigahub in Birmingham. This Midlands site has 30 150kW rapid chargers plus 150 7kW slow chargers.

IONITY’s new site is set to be a popular stop for EV drivers thanks to its prime location, just off Junction 1a of the nation’s busiest motorway. The firm has plans for at least five more similar locations at DoubleTree hotels across the UK: the M4 at Newbury North, the M65 in Bristol, the M8/9 junction at Edinburgh Airport and on the M8 near Glasgow Strathclyde.

IONITY’s UK manager, Andreas Atkins, said: “It’s essential for travellers all across the UK to have access to high-quality charging infrastructure if we’re going to keep accelerating the transition to electric mobility.”

Atkins added the new partnership with Hilton will “make long-distance EV travel more accessible, convenient, and reliable for all drivers – whether they are hotel guests, business travellers, or fleet operators”.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

