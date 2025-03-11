Drivers will be forced to wait months for car finance scandal compensation, because an order by the Upper Tribunal has placed a partial suspension on the official Financial Conduct Authority redress scheme until at least the end of 2026.

Four challenges to the FCA’s proposal, which is estimated to result in an average of £829 per payout, have been made. Buyers’ rights organisation, Consumer Voice, claims the current scheme “protects the very firms that failed to follow the law”. On the other hand, Mercedes Benz Financial Services (MBFS), Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), and Crédit Agricole Auto Finance (CAAF) all assert that the current scheme is disproportionate and unlawful. VWFS and CAAF have even claimed that the FCA’s plans interfere with their property rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Upper Tribunal says it will hear the respective arguments between either 14 and 18 December 2026, or 16 and 26 February 2027. Between now and a final ruling being made, the Tribunal has ordered that finance firms aren’t required to calculate or pay affected customers compensation.

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Even if the scheme goes ahead as planned, payments won’t begin until at least the spring of 2027. If things are overturned, however, the watchdog says it “will need to decide what to do next”.