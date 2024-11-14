The car finance scandal is without a doubt a huge deal, with many comparing its significance to last decade’s Dieselgate and PPI affairs. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled generally in favour of consumers, paving the way for an official redress scheme that’s set to put motorists in line for a share of what’s expected to be over £8.2 billion in compensation payouts.

Santander says it has just set aside a further £183 million for car finance scandal payouts, with the bank’s total provision now totalling as much as £461 million. Lloyds, on the other hand, has over £1.2 billion ready for payouts, with bosses warning that even this might not be enough.

However, as with anything involving legal disputes, regulators and finances, the whole situation is rather complicated. This might leave you with questions like…

Are you eligible for compensation?

How much might you get?

When might the payments arrive?

Should I use a car finance claims company?

Our handy guide to the scandal below explains it all, as well as looking at how the situation started in the first place.

Who’s in line for compensation?

Amidst confusion over who can claim, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined three types of people who are eligible for compensation: