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Airport drop-off fees rise by a third: how much does your airport charge?

The average airport drop-off fee in the UK has risen by £1.70 since last summer

By:Tom Jervis
23 Jul 2026
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Motorists dropping off friends and family as they go on holiday this summer have been paying through the nose in airport drop-off fees. The average cost of dropping off passengers at UK airports has risen by a third since last year.

Research by the RAC has uncovered that 16 of the UK’s 20 busiest airports have hiked their drop-off fees in the last 12 months. On average using a so-called ‘kiss and fly’ zone will now set you back £7 for as little as 10 to 15 minutes – £1.70 more than the average in summer 2025.

As you might expect, London’s airports are by far the most expensive in this regard; Gatwick and Stansted charge £10 for 10 minutes and 15 minutes respectively. London City charges uses an eye-water £8 for just five minutes of parking – the equivalent of £1.60 per minute – while the UK’s busiest airport, Heathrow, demands a more reasonable (but nonetheless still expensive) £7 for its drop-off service. That said, Heathrow doesn’t allow waiting around in its drop-off zones; drivers must let their passengers out and then leave immediately.

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Looking outside of the capital, Manchester Airport’s drop-off charge is £5.50 for five minutes, while Edinburgh and Bristol both demand £8.50 for 10 minutes of usage. Forgetting to or deliberately avoiding paying any of these charges can result in a fine of up to £100.

UK Airport drop-off fees for summer 2026

AirportDrop-off feeTime Allowed
London Gatwick£10.0010 mins
London Stansted£10.0015 mins
Edinburgh£8.5010 mins
Bristol£8.5010 mins
Leeds Bradford£8.0010 mins
London City£8.005 mins
Bournemouth£8.0030 mins
London Heathrow*£7.00N/A (Drop off & immediate departure)
London Luton£7.0010 mins
Birmingham£7.0015 mins
Glasgow£7.0015 mins
Aberdeen£7.0015 mins
Southampton£7.0020 mins
Newcastle£6.0010 mins
Liverpool John Lennon£6.0010 mins
Manchester£5.505 mins
Belfast International£5.0010 mins
East Midlands£5.0015 mins
Cardiff Wales£4.5010 mins
Belfast City£4.0010 mins

The RAC’s senior policy officer, Rod Dennis, called the rise in charges “disappointing”, stating that “Having a captive audience should be no excuse for these ‘farewell fees’ – especially when they’re completely at odds with how major airports around the world operate. Of course, airports need to manage the limited space they have carefully, but if free, convenient drop-off zones work at so many other international airports then why not here?”

Why have airport drop-off fees been introduced? 

Many airports claim that as well as avoiding congestion, drop-off charges are also designed to help reduce local air pollution. Following the airport’s increase in drop-off charges in March of this year, a Stansted Airport spokesperson told Auto Express: “Since being introduced in 2012, Express Set Down charges have been designed to tackle ‘kiss and fly' journeys, which are the least sustainable way of accessing the airport, involving four car journeys per flight. Reducing the number of cars accessing the space immediately in front of the terminal also helps manage congestion in a capacity-restricted area.”

However, CEO of the Business Travel Association, Clive Wratten, was keen to point out that “The main issue is that airports are not providing meaningful or practical alternatives. Encouraging greater use of public transport is absolutely the right ambition, but early departures, late-night arrivals and frankly, poor public transport in many parts of the country often make being dropped off the only realistic option.” 

“If these charges were genuinely about changing behaviour, we'd expect to see greater investment in public transport and incentives for lower-emission vehicles, rather than relying on passengers to foot the bill,” said Wratten.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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