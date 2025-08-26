Pothole-related breakdowns hit what has been described as an "unseasonable high” in the second quarter of 2025, indicating a rise in the number of potholes littering UK roads.

Statistics released by the RAC show the number of vehicles attended to at the roadside with damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels – all issues typically caused by hitting a pothole – rose by nine per cent between April and June (6,575 total callouts) compared with the same period in 2024.

Such elevated figures are also highlighted when looking at the long term, because in the 12 months leading up to June of this year, the RAC attended roughly 25,000 pothole-related breakdowns – the equivalent of 68 per day. Compare this with the same period leading up to March of this year, in which 500 fewer breakdowns were attended, and you may wonder what caused such a spike in potholes in what was the late spring and early summer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While warmer months aren’t typically associated with the creation of potholes – these typically form in the winter when water seeps into cracks in the road, subsequently freezing and causing the gaps to widen – the RAC says the exceptionally wet and cold start to 2025 has resulted in a spike in the number of craters scarring our streets.