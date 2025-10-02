Introverts, look away: new car-sharing experiment to be launched in the UK

Researchers are looking for sociable motorists to take part in a new car-sharing experiment, which is designed to explore the benefits of, and peoples’ reactions to alternatives to car ownership.

Conducted by the University of Leeds, the multi-million-pound “Car When We Need It” seeks to employ between 30 and 50 households to take part, with two options being available to participants. The first will see one household in a group put their car up for loan on a car-sharing app, with others able to actively book its usage by logging in.

The other would see households signing up for a pre-selected hire car with one-to-three pre-designated usage days per week. The experiment will be held over three weeks this November and participants will be paid up to £200 for taking part.

Project lead and Professor of Transport Governance, Greg Marsden, explained how “people have told us they are really worried about the number of cars on the streets around them, but that they also value the flexibility of the car for some journeys. We want people to try out some options, which mean they can have the convenience of a car without the hassle of ownership.”

Throughout the experiment, researchers will collect feedback from participants in order to understand the benefits and difficulties of car-sharing schemes. This information will be used to try and improve services in the future, such as by adding extra mobility options (bikes and so on) or simply adjusting logistics.

“We don't think this particular experiment in itself is the answer, but it's a key building block,” Marsden told the BBC.

The investigation forms part of a much wider research project in Leeds, which plans to get communities utilising alternative forms of transport. The initiative, called ‘Inspiring Futures for Zero Carbon Mobility’, could see residents getting around via on-demand bus services, car clubs or shared bicycles.

