Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MoT test price could almost double under new proposals

The IGA says raising the price of the test will counterbalance rising business costs

By:Tom Jervis
18 Aug 2026
Mot testing centre sign

The current MoT test price cap is unsustainable and must rise to at least £95 – that’s the view of the Independent Garage Association, which cited rising industry costs as the driving factor necessitating the first price rise in 16 years.

Stuart James, the chief executive of the IGA – the trade body that represents more than 4,500 local garages across the country – said: “We are being advised by garage owners that without a significant increase to the MoT fee, they cannot continue to sustain this ever-increasing cost burden. 

“As the representative body for the independent garage sector, the IGA will continue to challenge the Government to deliver an acceptable resolution to this issue before it causes a level of consumer detriment.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The current cap for the MoT test was set in 2010 and stands at £54.85. A rise to the £95 suggested by the IGA would represent an increase of more than 73 per cent – above the cumulative CPI rate of inflation over the past 16 years of roughly 66 per cent. Yet the IGA says rising “labour, rent, equipment, fuel, energy, compliance, administration and staff training” expenses mean the actual cost of the test outweighs the current cap.

Earlier this month the IGA announced that it had secured talks with the Government surrounding the MoT price cap, following the announcement last year that Number 10 would launch a review into it. 

At the time, a Department for Transport spokesperson said: "We understand the financial pressures faced by drivers and the industry surrounding them, including MoT centres, which is why we keep MoT fees constantly under review, working closely with industry to listen to their concerns."

In the meantime, the DVSA has introduced several new elements to the MoT test over the past year or so. The new “Photos at Test” feature, implemented in recent week, is designed to combat test fraud, while the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) is calling for a three-month follow-up on tyre advisories.

Check any car's MoT history in a few easy clicks with our MoT checker tool...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best electric cars 2026
Best electric cars - header image, July 2026 update

Best electric cars 2026

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
14 Aug 2026
New Peugeot 308 to get radical fastback looks
Peugeot 308 Fastback render - front 3_4 Avarvarii

New Peugeot 308 to get radical fastback looks

Peugeot knows buyers are moving from hatchbacks to SUVs, so it’s considering a very different look for the 308
News
17 Aug 2026
Best electric estate cars to buy in 2026
Best electric estate cars - August 2026 header image

Best electric estate cars to buy in 2026

There are more electric estate cars available than you might think - these are the best
Best cars & vans
16 Aug 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content