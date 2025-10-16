MoT test price could almost double under new proposals

The current MoT test price cap is unsustainable and must rise to at least £95 – that’s the view of the Independent Garage Association, which cited rising industry costs as the driving factor necessitating the first price rise in 16 years.

Stuart James, the chief executive of the IGA – the trade body that represents more than 4,500 local garages across the country – said: “We are being advised by garage owners that without a significant increase to the MoT fee, they cannot continue to sustain this ever-increasing cost burden.



“As the representative body for the independent garage sector, the IGA will continue to challenge the Government to deliver an acceptable resolution to this issue before it causes a level of consumer detriment.”

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The current cap for the MoT test was set in 2010 and stands at £54.85. A rise to the £95 suggested by the IGA would represent an increase of more than 73 per cent – above the cumulative CPI rate of inflation over the past 16 years of roughly 66 per cent. Yet the IGA says rising “labour, rent, equipment, fuel, energy, compliance, administration and staff training” expenses mean the actual cost of the test outweighs the current cap.

Earlier this month the IGA announced that it had secured talks with the Government surrounding the MoT price cap, following the announcement last year that Number 10 would launch a review into it.

At the time, a Department for Transport spokesperson said: "We understand the financial pressures faced by drivers and the industry surrounding them, including MoT centres, which is why we keep MoT fees constantly under review, working closely with industry to listen to their concerns."

In the meantime, the DVSA has introduced several new elements to the MoT test over the past year or so. The new “Photos at Test” feature, implemented in recent week, is designed to combat test fraud, while the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) is calling for a three-month follow-up on tyre advisories.

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