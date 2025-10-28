Checking this label when buying car tyres could help avoid an accident…

Motorists are being advised to check the label when buying new tyres, with the performance rating potentially making the difference between a near miss and a nasty accident.

According to research by National Highways and road safety charity TyreSafe, half of drivers are unaware that, since 2012, all new tyres sold in the UK must be sold with a label which ranks their performance from A to E.

While such ratings are easy to overlook, the difference in performance is staggering – particularly in inclement conditions; a tyre rated A on wet roads, for example, boasts a stopping distance up to 18 metres shorter than that of an E-rated alternative when braking at 50mph.

A shorter stopping distance can be crucial in avoiding a front-to-rear collision which, according to National Highways, accounts for 45 per cent of impacts on major roads and motorways.

With this in mind, Road Safety Information Lead at National Highways, Colin Stephenson, points out that “Tyres may look alike, but their performance can vary. Wet grip ratings can make a real difference in how quickly your vehicle stops in the rain.”

“We’re not telling people to buy the most expensive tyre,” Stephenson continued, “a higher price doesn’t always mean better performance, especially in wet conditions.”

This claim is backed up by Auto Express’ recent annual tyre test in which the cheapest tyre featured, the Kumho Ecsta Sport PS72, outperformed pricier rivals from well-respected brands such as Continental, Goodyear and Yokohama.

Nevertheless, with one in five (19 per cent) National Highways surveyed doing no research at all before buying tyres and almost a third (30 per cent) admitting they don’t understand grip rating at all, Chief Executive Officer of the National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA), Ian Andrew, said: “Understanding tyre labels is the first step towards a safer journey… With autumn bringing colder and wetter weather, take a moment to check your tyre labels and stay safe with the right stopping distances.”

