The world’s largest car sharing firm has decided to cease UK operations following millions of pounds in losses in the past year, indicating a lukewarm reception from Brits to the supposedly more sustainable alternative to vehicle ownership.

In an email to customers, Zipcar UK’s general manager, James Taylor, said: “I’m writing to let you know that we are proposing to cease the UK operations of Zipcar and have today started formal consultation with our UK employees.”

The firm – which boasts a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles in the UK, including in excess of 1,000 EVs – says it will suspend bookings beyond 31 December following the results of a consultation into its future.

Anyone who has rented a car between now and then will be able to make use of it, however, if the consultation concludes that business is indeed to cease in the UK, those wishing to car share will need to instead turn to one of Zipcar’s handful of rivals, which includes Enterprise Car Club and Hiyacar.

Despite being pitched as a more sustainable and, perhaps more importantly in the current economic climate, more affordable alternative to outright car ownership, car sharing hasn’t been welcomed in the UK as it has elsewhere in Europe. In 2024 it was estimated that more than 24 million Europeans make use of car-sharing platforms, a number that’s expected to grow significantly between now and 2030.

Yet outside of London, the concept is yet to take off in Britain; in fact, Zipcar UK, a subsidiary of American firm Avis Budget, posted a £11.4million loss in 2024, following a loss of several hundred thousands the year before.

Auto Express has approached the Department for Transport, as well as the charity Collaborative Mobility UK for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

