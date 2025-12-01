Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Zipcar to stop UK operations as Brits say no to car-sharing

Zipcar says that it will cease operations at the end of the year following a consultation

By:Tom Jervis
1 Dec 2025
Zipcar Volkswagen Transporter

The world’s largest car sharing firm has decided to cease UK operations following millions of pounds in losses in the past year, indicating a lukewarm reception from Brits to the supposedly more sustainable alternative to vehicle ownership.

In an email to customers, Zipcar UK’s general manager, James Taylor, said: “I’m writing to let you know that we are proposing to cease the UK operations of Zipcar and have today started formal consultation with our UK employees.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The firm – which boasts a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles in the UK, including in excess of 1,000 EVs – says it will suspend bookings beyond 31 December following the results of a consultation into its future. 

Anyone who has rented a car between now and then will be able to make use of it, however, if the consultation concludes that business is indeed to cease in the UK, those wishing to car share will need to instead turn to one of Zipcar’s handful of rivals, which includes Enterprise Car Club and Hiyacar.

Despite being pitched as a more sustainable and, perhaps more importantly in the current economic climate, more affordable alternative to outright car ownership, car sharing hasn’t been welcomed in the UK as it has elsewhere in Europe. In 2024 it was estimated that more than 24 million Europeans make use of car-sharing platforms, a number that’s expected to grow significantly between now and 2030.

Yet outside of London, the concept is yet to take off in Britain; in fact, Zipcar UK, a subsidiary of American firm Avis Budget, posted a £11.4million loss in 2024, following a loss of several hundred thousands the year before.

Auto Express has approached the Department for Transport, as well as the charity Collaborative Mobility UK for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is faster, more efficient and more expensive for 2026
Toyota Aygo X - front action

New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is faster, more efficient and more expensive for 2026

The first customer deliveries of Toyota’s new hybrid city car will begin in January
News
27 Nov 2025
New Skoda 100 concept unveiled: a retro, rear-wheel-drive electric saloon made to turn heads
Skoda 100 concept - front angled

New Skoda 100 concept unveiled: a retro, rear-wheel-drive electric saloon made to turn heads

The concept takes inspiration from the sixties with ‘realistic’ design language
News
27 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content