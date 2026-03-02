Iran war fuel price surge slows but new data shows drivers were panic buying

Fuel price increases are beginning to slow as the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East continues to hold. This comes as new data showcases how sales at petrol stations spiked at the beginning of the conflict as Brits panic bought fuel in fear of price rises and shortages.

According to the RAC’s Fuel Watch, the price of petrol and diesel rose by 1.9 pence and 3.3 pence respectively between Monday 6 and Friday 10 April. Compare this to the week prior where the increases in fuel prices were 3.9 and 6.7 pence.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Head of policy at the RAC, Simon Williams, said: “As we predicted earlier this week, the rate of price increases has slowed due to oil falling back below $100 for the last two days. This has reduced wholesale costs which should, if sustained, lead to the price of petrol coming down.”

When will fuel prices come down?

How quickly the prices will decline is up for debate, with last month seeing the biggest monthly rise in the cost of fuel ever recorded; petrol and diesel rosse by 20 and 40 pence per litre respectively between the beginning and end of March. The Competition and Markets Authority says it will keep an eye out for so-called “rocket and feather” pricing – when costs reactively rise and then take a long time to drop back to normal levels.