500 FREE passes to Auto Express: How to claim yours
We’re giving away 500 one-month free passes to the Auto Express app worth over £20 each. Just sign up to our newsletter to claim yours.
We’re giving away 500 free one-month passes to the Auto Express app. Claim one and you can experience the digital edition of the UK’s favourite car magazine completely free of charge. That means four new issues of Auto Express print magazine in digital format, one every Wednesday for four weeks. Plus you get full access to our bulging catalogue of back issues.
To get one of the 500 free passes all you have to do is sign up to the Auto Express newsletter!
On May 1st at 6pm we’ll send our free daily newsletter packed with the latest and greatest car news, reviews and features as usual. Included in that newsletter will be a special code which will entitle the first 500 users to a month’s free access to the Auto Express app.
Here’s the step-by-step guide to getting a month of Auto Express for free…
- Sign-up to the Auto Express email newsletter
- Download the Auto Express app from your App store
- Get the free pass code from the Auto Express Newsletter at 6pm on May 1st
- Input the code into the ‘Redeem a voucher code’ section of the app
- Be quick, the code is limited to 500 uses and won’t work once they’re all taken
- Enjoy a month of Auto Express magazine absolutely free!
If you already receive the Auto Express email newsletter, just put a date in your diary to check for the code on May 1st at 6pm.
Special Auto Express subscription offers
We offer a range of print and digital subscriptions to Auto Express with various special offers for you to take advantage of.
A digital only subscription is currently available that gives you the first six issues for £6, then it’s just £32 per 13 issues. Alternatively, pay £129 for all 51 issues across the full year.
To get the print magazine delivered to your door every Wednesday morning there’s a similar offer of £6 for the first six issues. After that it’s £36.99 for every 13 issues or £145 for the year-long 51-issue run.
Finally, the Rolls-Royce print and digital subscription is 6 issues for £6 and then £44.99 per 13 issues. The 51-issue price is £176.49p if you want the print magazine and access to the app’s digital editions.
Our one month free trial offer is completely free with no strings attached. You just sign up for free to our email newsletter and wait for the code on May 1st. The first 500 people to input it will get free access.
If the code has expired, don’t worry we’re planning more exciting newsletter giveaways in future.