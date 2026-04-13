500 FREE passes to Auto Express: How to claim yours

We’re giving away 500 free one-month passes to the Auto Express app. Claim one and you can experience the digital edition of the UK’s favourite car magazine completely free of charge. That means four new issues of Auto Express print magazine in digital format, one every Wednesday for four weeks. Plus you get full access to our bulging catalogue of back issues.

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To get one of the 500 free passes all you have to do is sign up to the Auto Express newsletter!

On May 1st at 6pm we’ll send our free daily newsletter packed with the latest and greatest car news, reviews and features as usual. Included in that newsletter will be a special code which will entitle the first 500 users to a month’s free access to the Auto Express app.

Here’s the step-by-step guide to getting a month of Auto Express for free…