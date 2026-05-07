New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare
The Japanese brand is set to bring this huge new three-row electric SUV to the UK and we’ve had a poke around
There’s a new, luxurious and very large electric three-row family SUV on the horizon. Called the Lexus TZ, it’ll lock horns with cars such as the Volvo EX90 and Kia EV9 in early 2027, with prices expected to start from around £80,000.
The new TZ is a big beast at 5.1 metres long – around 50mm longer than the already sizeable Volvo – and shares its key chassis and battery technology with the Toyota Highlander and Subaru Getaway. These are two other new three-row models largely designed and developed for the American market, and while those cars aren’t yet confirmed for the UK, the Lexus is.
The differences between the trio are quite substantial, though, as the Lexus features a more extroverted and contemporary design, with lots of sharp lines and details. At the front, its styling mimics that of Lexus’ off-road models such as the GX and LX, with a bluff nose and square bonnet, but slimmer lighting.
The rear features more blocky design elements and a thin rear light bar, and the wheels are available in either 20 or 22-inch designs, although the latter are likely to have a detrimental effect on range.
Exclusive preview of the new Lexus TZ
Visually, Lexus has gone for a striking, angular design; inside, it’s all about space. Thanks to a 3.05-metre wheelbase, the TZ even features a third row of seats where adults can still sit comfortably. As an option, you can specify a luxurious 2+2+2 layout with ‘Captains’ Chairs’ in the second row, complete with fold-out leg rests.
At first glance, the TZ looks highly promising: lots of space, clever details and a unique design. But on closer inspection, some weaknesses appear. Despite bamboo trim and intricate details, we don’t think the material quality quite reaches top-tier luxury car standards.
The displays – combining a floating display in front of the driver with a 14.5-inch touchscreen – are taken from the new Lexus ES saloon, but already feel a bit dated. The maker has removed many of the physical controls in its latest models, but the TZ still has a few key climate controls and a volume knob.
Lexus will only offer the flagship TZ 550e in the UK, with a less powerful version reserved for foreign markets. Every version therefore gets a dual-motor all-electric powertrain that’s capable of producing a combined 402bhp, which is around 50bhp down on the comparable Volvo, and fed with a slightly smaller 95kWh battery.
Lexus quotes only 330 miles of range on the WLTP cycle. This is around 50 miles behind the Volvo EX90, and only just ahead of the older dual-motor Kia EV9. The maximum charging speed of 150 kW is actually quite disappointing for this class – allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 35 minutes. In an era of German brands reaching 400kW charging, and the Chinese going even further with their next-generation EVs, let’s hope Lexus has some scope within its tech to improve its performance in this area.
Lexus quotes a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds, and the TZ also includes a virtual gearshift system that can be controlled through steering wheel-mounted paddles. In fact, you’ll be able to tailor the sound of this system, including one that’s based on the iconic There is also some clever chassis technology at play, including a rear-wheel-steering system to help improve low-speed manoeuvrability. The large SUV misses out on adaptive dampers or air-suspension, however.
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