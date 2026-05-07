There’s a new, luxurious and very large electric three-row family SUV on the horizon. Called the Lexus TZ, it’ll lock horns with cars such as the Volvo EX90 and Kia EV9 in early 2027, with prices expected to start from around £80,000.

The new TZ is a big beast at 5.1 metres long – around 50mm longer than the already sizeable Volvo – and shares its key chassis and battery technology with the Toyota Highlander and Subaru Getaway. These are two other new three-row models largely designed and developed for the American market, and while those cars aren’t yet confirmed for the UK, the Lexus is.

The differences between the trio are quite substantial, though, as the Lexus features a more extroverted and contemporary design, with lots of sharp lines and details. At the front, its styling mimics that of Lexus’ off-road models such as the GX and LX, with a bluff nose and square bonnet, but slimmer lighting.

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The rear features more blocky design elements and a thin rear light bar, and the wheels are available in either 20 or 22-inch designs, although the latter are likely to have a detrimental effect on range.

Exclusive preview of the new Lexus TZ

Visually, Lexus has gone for a striking, angular design; inside, it’s all about space. Thanks to a 3.05-metre wheelbase, the TZ even features a third row of seats where adults can still sit comfortably. As an option, you can specify a luxurious 2+2+2 layout with ‘Captains’ Chairs’ in the second row, complete with fold-out leg rests.