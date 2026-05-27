Verdict

It might be an all-new, all-electric offering, but the Lexus ES comes with many traits we’ve enjoyed in Lexus’ since the manufacturer’s inception. The quality of the ride is excellent, as is the cabin’s build quality. Interior ergonomics were always a big plus in Lexus models of old and despite many functions shifting to the huge new touchscreen, the ES isn’t a chore to operate. The lack of choice in terms of drivetrain isn’t great, especially considering the average range, charging and performance figures.

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While it’s existed in other markets since 1989, the hybrid-powered Mk7 Lexus ES first arrived in the UK in 2019 as a replacement for the GS to rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.



But while the new eighth-generation ES will still be available as a hybrid in the US, Britain will only get the car in all-electric single-motor 350e form. Lexus claims this version will make up 75 per cent of total sales, but if there is UK demand for the dual-motor electric 500e, then it could make its way here.

Lexus calls the Mk8 ES a ‘classic saloon’, but in terms of size at least it could be interpreted as a limousine. It’s much larger than the old car, at 5.1 metres long, and actually only 90mm shorter than the now-axed LS flagship. It’s also 80mm longer and 45mm taller than a BMW i5, while the Audi A6 e-tron, Mercedes EQE and the Volvo ES90 are also smaller than the Lexus.