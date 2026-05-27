New Lexus ES 2026 review: range and performance are a huge disappointment
The Lexus ES has gone all-electric, but it can't compete with the best from BMW and Audi when it comes to range, charging and performance
Verdict
It might be an all-new, all-electric offering, but the Lexus ES comes with many traits we’ve enjoyed in Lexus’ since the manufacturer’s inception. The quality of the ride is excellent, as is the cabin’s build quality. Interior ergonomics were always a big plus in Lexus models of old and despite many functions shifting to the huge new touchscreen, the ES isn’t a chore to operate. The lack of choice in terms of drivetrain isn’t great, especially considering the average range, charging and performance figures.
While it’s existed in other markets since 1989, the hybrid-powered Mk7 Lexus ES first arrived in the UK in 2019 as a replacement for the GS to rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.
But while the new eighth-generation ES will still be available as a hybrid in the US, Britain will only get the car in all-electric single-motor 350e form. Lexus claims this version will make up 75 per cent of total sales, but if there is UK demand for the dual-motor electric 500e, then it could make its way here.
Lexus calls the Mk8 ES a ‘classic saloon’, but in terms of size at least it could be interpreted as a limousine. It’s much larger than the old car, at 5.1 metres long, and actually only 90mm shorter than the now-axed LS flagship. It’s also 80mm longer and 45mm taller than a BMW i5, while the Audi A6 e-tron, Mercedes EQE and the Volvo ES90 are also smaller than the Lexus.
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That extra size on the outside equates to a spacious interior, but credit goes more to the long wheelbase (an increase of 80mm over the old ES), opening up more legroom than its German competitors, although there is a hump in the middle of the floor due to the compromised multi-fuel platform.
We had a chance to check out the top-spec Takumi form which certainly plays into the ES’s new-found limousine-like capacity. It gains an electric sunshade for the rear window, heating and ventilation functions for the reclinable rear seats (which don’t encroach on the 517-litre boot space) and a control panel embedded in the fold-down centre armrest, which can electrically extend the ‘ottoman-style’ leg rest and fold forward the front passenger seat for maximum space and comfort.
The back of the lower-spec Premium and Premium Plus versions are also plush. They might not have that party-piece seat adjustability, but the latter gets Lexus’ excellent semi-aniline leather upholstery and some interesting bamboo trim which livens up the cabin’s design.
Up front the Lexus ES is a departure from the older models in the line-up. There’s a new steering wheel which loses the Lexus logo for some script, but it gains some fresh buttons that have a high-quality feel to them.
Another nice feature is the bank of climate controls, which are hidden when the car is parked. At first they look touch-sensitive, but they respond with a satisfying click, so there’s no issue with using them on them on the move.
The ES also gets Lexus’ next-generation infotainment system, which is operated via a 14-inch touchscreen that’s mounted high on the dashboard. The system integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto very well, keeping a bank of shortcut widgets – such as settings and charging – always visible, with climate controls below. It’s quick to respond to inputs and has a crystal-clear resolution. We also like that the various menus and controls take up a large amount of screen space, making them easier to operate while driving. The new customisable driver’s display is easily visible, too, and it’s better integrated into the dash than the touchscreen.
The interior quality as a whole is superb, as we’ve become accustomed to with Lexus. The physical switchgear, while less numerous than in previous models, is well damped and feels robust. The levels of standard kit are decent, too, with the basic Premium model having a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker audio system with ‘active sound control’ to filter out road noise.
The Premium Plus features a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound set-up, which to us didn’t provide much more clarity over the standard system (which is perfectly fine anyway). It also has two wireless smartphone chargers on the centre console and the semi-aniline leather and bamboo interior combination; it's a real shame you can’t add this as an option to the Premium model.
Pricing for the Lexus ES seems pretty competitive. The entry-level £59,345 Premium, is almost £10,000 less than the cheapest Volvo ES90 and BMW i5, and it undercuts the £62,590 Audi A6 e-tron Sportback. The mid-range £68,245 Premium Plus, and the Takumi from £72,545, don’t look as good value, especially when they all feature the same electrical underpinnings.
The technical side of the Lexus ES is where the electric Japanese executive car looks less competitive. Instead of the dedicated electric only E-TNGA architecture that the Lexus RZ and Toyota bZ4X use, the ES gets a variation of the multi-fuel TNGA-K platform that’s been around since 2017 and found on the old Toyota Camry and Toyota RAV4.
There’s a 77kWh battery powering the single-motor ES with the dual-motor in other markets getting a smaller 75kWh pack. Even with the larger unit, range stands at 361 miles, with models fitted with larger £1,600 21-inch wheels dropping to 333 miles – a shame because they suit the big ES far better than the 19-inch rims.
Starting off in the ES (with the 21-inch wheels) we saw a claimed 331-mile range with the battery at full charge. A useful feature is the range estimation before you turn on the climate control, although on a particularly warm day a penalty of 26 miles seemed a pretty steep price.
On the move the efficiency fluctuated quite a lot depending on the style of driving; cruising on a motorway saw a miles per kWh figure north of 4.5, while country driving and occasional doses of hard acceleration saw this drop below three miles per kWh. After a day of driving on different roads, we found the larger-wheeled ES returned a real-world range of 290 miles, with small wheels we think 320 miles on a single charge would be easily achievable.
When you compare the entry-level versions of the BMW i5 (356 miles) and Audi A6 e-tron (384 miles), the Lexus’ range looks pretty reasonable. However, the Audi can be had with a larger battery that ups range to 463 miles. while the Volvo ES90, Mercedes EQE and even the DS No8 will all cover more than 400 miles on a charge, too.
The ES tops out at just 150kW when charging (most rivals sit above 200kW), meaning that despite having a relatively small battery for its size, a 10 to 80 per cent top up will take 30 minutes.
Clawing back some points is the way the Lexus drives. The front suspension and steering rack has been developed uniquely for the ES, and there’s an all-new multi-link rear suspension set-up, too. The steering is surprisingly stiff no matter which driving mode you’re in, although the weight feels well calibrated to the ES’s size, and while it’s not brimming with feedback, the front feels responsive enough.
With 221bhp and weirdly for an electric car, only 269Nm of torque, the ES isn’t as quick in a straight line as many of its rivals. However, the Lexus never feels slow at any speed and it puts its power down well – something some front-driven EVs struggle with when it comes to the immediacy of torque.
You’re more inclined to sit back (although you sit quite high up), relax and cruise along in the ES. The ride on the 19-inch wheels is sumptuous, with the softly-sprung ride undulating and bobbing over bumps. Bigger potholes and sharp imperfections are a little more noticeable and the 21-inch wheels amplify this, but for overall comfort, it’s up there with the best in the class.
|Model:
|Lexus ES 350e Premium Plus
|Price:
|From £59,345
|Powertrain:
|77kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|221bhp/269Nm
|0-62mph:
|8.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Range:
|361 miles
|Max. charging:
|150kW (10-80% in 28 minutes)
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,145/1,920/1,560mm
|On Sale:
|Now