Huge Apple CarPlay update revealed: Siri AI, improved maps, audio player and more

Apple CarPlay has just received a huge upgrade in the form of iOS27. The latest update for the tech giant’s smartphone mirroring software includes expanded hands-free capabilities, as well improvements to Apple Maps and audio playback.

The headline feature of this latest version of CarPlay, and iOS in general, is the all-new Siri AI virtual assistant. Available in Beta guise later this year, Siri AI will be accessible via the voice assistant button on your car’s steering wheel and will benefit from greater personal context understanding and the ability to perform system wide actions.

In plain English, this means that, unlike the old Siri, this new version will be able to understand exactly what it is you’re asking or referencing and execute commands across a variety of different apps without you having to take your eyes off the road. For example, if you ask Siri what your partner asked you to buy on the way home from work, Siri will be able to analyse your conversations, find out what it is you’re asking for and even set a reminder for you.

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Or, if you want to take a diversion on your route home from work, you can ask Siri AI to add a stop at your friend’s house, with the software able to analyse any contact info you might have and plug it into your chosen navigation app autonomously.