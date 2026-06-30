HGV safety flaw kills 400 car drivers per year, but US tech could help

Experts are calling for a crucial change to UK and EU laws surrounding trucks and trailers that could save the lives of as many as 400 car drivers across Europe per year.

The move follows an investigation supported by Britain’s National Highways which uncovered dangerous design oversights in HGVs and flaws in ageing ADAS software that frequently result in so-called ‘underrun impacts’ – where the impacting car slides underneath the much larger truck and/or whatever it’s towing.

Analysing crash data from the UK’s Strategic Road Network, as well as crash test results at its own facilities, industry safety body Euro NCAP says it’s uncovered what it describes as a “double failure of road safety” when it comes to ADAS effectiveness and HGV design. The former, NCAP says, is down to how many ageing car safety systems fail to consistently detect the rear ends of lorries and trailers.

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The study compared ADAS performance against the Global Vehicle Target (GVT) – a realistic, but soft, dummy to represent a full-size car – as well as real commercial trailers. Across several scenarios, Euro NCAP found that while the test vehicles’ ADAS software detected the GVT every time, they didn’t always do so when it came to the HGV trailers.