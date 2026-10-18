Forget VW! BYD and MG are the real UK car sales winners

The end of Britain’s new-car registrations contest for 2026 is fast approaching. Around 60 mainstream brands have entered the final quarter of the game that concludes 10 weeks from now.

When it does, expect to see several of the world’s super-fit, in-form automotive players thriving and rejoicing as they each record annual sales of 100,000 units or more. But at the opposite end of the league, spare a thought for struggling or soon-to-be-retired firms whose sales for the entire 2026 season might be in the low hundreds, possibly the tens.

Volkswagen is the best-selling brand of the year so far and is therefore in zero danger of being caught by Kia, BMW, Audi or Ford, who sit behind it. At first glance, these German, Korean and US firms seem comfortably perched at the top of the table. But if they’re not already feeling increasingly uneasy, they should be. League positions aren’t everything. Also crucial is growth. Without it, companies stand still or go backwards.

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To give manufacturers and retailers due credit, they’ve grown the new-car market by 10 per cent from January to September this year (vs the same period in 2025). Yet BMW, Ford and VW sales are down year-on-year. And every top-five player has suffered a drop in market share. Put another way, their respective slices of the pie are getting thinner.