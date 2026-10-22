The amount of money going into the UK’s road network is generally on the increase. The total projected highway maintenance spend for the year is £4.9 billion, up from £4.4 billion and £4.1 billion respectively in previous years.

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Heidi Alexander, UK Transport Secretary, said: “For too long potholes have been a source of national embarrassment, forcing hard-working people to fork out for repairs and posing a danger to all road users. But today’s figures show that we are starting to turn a corner.

“While we know there is much more to do, our record funding, combined with tough new rules holding councils to account, means that drivers are making smoother journeys while giving people roads they can rely on.” Motoring organisations have welcomed the news, but added a note of caution about the long road ahead.

AA president Sir Edmund King said: “The journey to get our roads back to a smooth and safe condition is a long one, but there are some early signs of positivity. However, this boost in cash comes at a crucial moment as the nation is about to enter peak pothole season.

“While councils have made good progress so far, sadly we have seen a 4.6 per cent increase in pothole-related incidents between January and September this year compared to the same period last year.

“The challenge for councils will be to use this money wisely, and as advocated by the Pothole Partnership [whose members include the AA, JCB, IAM RoadSmart, British Cycling and the British Motorcyclists Federation], focus on long-term resurfacing solutions and act quickly to protect drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists as we head into winter.”

Meanwhile, RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “This data is encouraging. It’s good to see so many miles of road being resurfaced, but it’s also positive that the preventative maintenance message has got through as we’ve long argued that councils need to take steps to stop potholes appearing in the first place, and not just patch them up. Surface dressing, if done properly, is a very cost-effective way of improving more roads for the long term.

“The proof, of course, will be in whether drivers and other road users notice the difference. Getting the country’s roads up to a decent standard, and keeping them there, isn’t an overnight job. But at least we’re now on the right track.”

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