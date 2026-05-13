Gov to let private firms run UK toll roads and enforce fines

Private firms could soon be allowed to finance major road projects and, in return, collect tolls from motorists as part of the Government’s plan to take the financial strain off the taxpayer and speed up sluggish roadbuilding projects.

Labour's new Highways (Financing) Bill plans to establish a Regulated Asset Base (RAB) funding model for major road projects. Under such an arrangement, private firms and individuals will be granted the opportunity to invest in projects as ‘licence holders’.

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The key draw for financiers is that the Government will allow them to charge tolls in order for drivers to use a piece of infrastructure which they hold the licence for, whether it be a road, bridge or tunnel.

As you might expect, the prospect of more tolls on UK roads has been met with backlash; AA president, Edmund King, said: “Drivers already pay for roads with £34billion in fuel duty and vehicle excise duty (VED), so extra charges would be a toll too far.” Of course, it’s worth pointing out that neither of the levies mentioned by the AA are ringfenced, instead going straight to the Government’s Consolidated Fund.

As per the first draft of the Bill, firms will be given the power to employ private agents to break into cars that are suspected to be passing through tolls using “false documents”. The same goes for those suspected of using jammers or any other equipment to cause “interference” with toll equipment. In fact, being found doing so or “intentionally disrupting” agents could land you a six-month prison sentence or a fine of up to £500.