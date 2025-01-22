New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling

The 2CV is Citroen’s most iconic car ever, so the fact a new one is coming along is pretty big news – and here are the latest teasers ahead of its unveiling at the Paris Motor Show this month.

Returning in 2028, the 2CV will be an all-electric city car that could cost as little as £13,000, and now it’s been shown off in a series of online images, confirming our exclusive image is closely aligned to what the revamped forties icon will look like.

The latest image reveals the headlights and immediately we can see the classic protruding shape of the 2CV’s lamps. Some 2CVs came with round headlights and others came with rectangular ones, however the new one will sit somewhere in between. The bonnet is also visible, showing off grooves that mimic the original’s rippled shape.

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Citroen’s first teaser image of this series came a few days before, showing a modern interpretation of the 2CV’s small and simple door handle design, then followed by a close up of a wheel, which is again a simplistic take on the original’s with the neat touch of a retro ‘Michelin’ script on the tyre. There’s another close up of the rear pillar with what looks to be an indicator (another nod to the original 2CV). Again, harking back to the original 2CV, there’s also a picture of a carton of eggs – which the 2CV was famously designed to carry across a freshly plowed field without breaking a single one.