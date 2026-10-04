It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success

I once made the mistake of buying and running a Mercedes S-Class. It felt weirdly underwhelming; more like a barge than a car. Not that I’m the only paying customer falling out of love with luxury saloons. Lately, they’ve been selling so atrociously that their registration figures are in danger of becoming statistically irrelevant.

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In the UK over the past decade, sales of such cars have more than halved. In 2025, fewer than three buyers per day bought a BMW i7 – despite it being by far the number-one seller in the sector. Its S-Class arch-rival couldn’t even find two paying customers daily. At best, each luxury saloon only sells in the hundreds per year – even when they’re the ‘most popular’ models in their elite (allegedly) sector.

All this means that of the two million-plus new cars sold in the UK last year, 99.8 per cent of them were NOT luxury saloons. In that sense, the business case for designing, building and trying to sell such high-priced vehicles that sit very much on the fringe has to be seriously questioned in the mid-2020s. The evidence clearly shows that worryingly few buyers want them. My guess is that as times, trends and tastes change, people don’t really want to be seen in them.