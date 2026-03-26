New £27bn investment to fix roads will go on motorways, not the potholes down your street

The Government has announced a huge £27 billion investment into the Strategic Road Network, which it’s said will “upgrade and future-proof” England's motorways and major A-roads.

Spread across five years, the cash comes as part of the previously announced Road Investment Strategy 3. It will be mainly used to focus on roughly five-and-a-half thousand miles of road managed by National Highways, rather than by local authorities – although a small portion of the cash will support some locally managed schemes. Alongside general resurfacing and pothole repairs, the Department for Transport says the investment will also bring major improvements for several areas to bolster safety and traffic flow.

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For instance, the A66 that connects Cumbria and North Yorkshire will be transformed from a single carriageway to a dual-carriageway between Junction 40 for the M6 and Junction 53 for the A1(M). Ageing bridges on the M6 built in the 1960s will also be renewed, while the funding also includes cash to add to the private investment for the new Lower Thames Crossing, which will eventually connect Kent and Essex.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said that the injection of funds “will secure the future of our road network for years to come”. This sentiment was echoed by the policy and public affairs manager at safety charity IAM RoadSmart, William Porter. He described the announcement as “a welcome recognition that maintaining and renewing our road network is just as important as building new infrastructure when it comes to road safety”.