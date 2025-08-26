Pothole nightmare: UK roads are a “national disgrace” and will cost £18.6bn to fix

“The condition of our local roads has become a national disgrace.” That’s the assessment of the nation’s roadbuilding trade body, which has concluded the cost to fix the roads in England and Wales now stands at over £18 billion.

In its annual ALARM report, the Asphalt Industry Alliance concluded that roughly half (49 per cent) of the roads in England and Wales have less than 15 years of structural life left, with one-in-six having less than five years remaining. In fact, the AIA even estimates that 10 per cent of the network (roughly 20,000 miles) will likely require significant work within the next 12 months.

Speaking to Auto Express, AIA President, Malcolm Simms, said: “The £18.6 billion backlog represents an 11 per cent increase on last year – that’s running ahead of inflation. The real issue is that roads naturally deteriorate and so while they aren’t maintained, they will therefore cost more to put right.”

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In its first Autumn Budget after being elected in 2024, the Labour Government announced a new £7.3 billion injection of cash into road maintenance distributed over four years. Simms pointed out how this is effectively a real-world increase over the £8.3 billion that was promised by the previous Conservative administration over its 11 years in power, although he did call for the Government to provide the cash up front to get ahead of the continuing deterioration seen on British roads.