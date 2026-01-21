The condition of local roads in England has stagnated in the past year, with the percentage of major streets in desperate need of repair having risen slightly, despite additional maintenance funding from the Government.

Official statistics from the Department for Transport (DfT) show that five per cent of A-roads managed by local authorities are classified as ‘red’; the official definition of such is a street that “should be considered for maintenance. Treatment may or may not be required, but the road should be investigated fully”.

The number of A-roads branded ‘red’ has crept up by one per cent in the past year, with Derbyshire having the largest proportion (29 per cent) of its major A-roads with the rating. The number of B and C-roads classified as ‘red’ has stayed relatively the same, though, with the national average being seven per cent. The area with the largest amount of streets requiring investigation for maintenance is the City of London, followed by Derbyshire.

Head of roads policy at the AA, Jack Cousens, said: “It was hoped that today’s Road Condition report would show that Government money supporting council efforts to reverse the decline in English roads and the backlog of repairs would be having more of an effect.