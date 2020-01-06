New Audi A3 breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal Audi’s huge new model blitz coming between now and 2025, starting with the posh new Audi A3 hatch.

We also take a closer look at the rebooted Hyundai Ioniq 5, which gets an improved range and a sporty N Line edition.

Plus, the new 603bhp Mercedes-AMG E 53 breaks cover and we have the ultimate guide to buying a used Honda Jazz.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new entry-level Kia EV9, try out the updated Toyota Yaris GR Sport and get behind the wheel of the new Porsche Panamera.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hybrid SUV showdown as the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne go head-to-head.

