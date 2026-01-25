Where are the TV car shows? The BBC is no longer a friend of the motorist
Mike Rutherford wonders why the BBC has stopped producing motoring content when there's clearly still a demand for it
Credit where it’s due, let’s celebrate the fact that Britain punches well above its weight when creating great, internationally recognised companies, brands, public services and institutions. Trouble is, we’re not so good at running them, are we?
A sick NHS, the death of high street banks and flagship stores, an unfit-for-purpose water industry plus our broken political, justice and other ‘systems’ are just a few examples of how Britain has stupidly pressed the self-destruct button.
The mindless murder (or was it in-house suicide?) of the MG Rover Group and several globally famous, now defunct brands should have taught us much. But I fear we’ve learned next to nothing from that truly tragic automotive debacle, which decimated the once vibrant, now relatively inactive English Midlands.
Just as Rover once was, the British Broadcasting Corporation is now a complacent, under-performing business that’s had more than its fair share of controversies, scandals and public funding, while failing to understand or see off its rivals. The BBC is highly unlikely to die as the Longbridge car giant did. But it is yet another British institution dogged by PSDBS (Pressing the Self-Destruct Button Syndrome).
After suffering its worst ever viewing figures last Christmas, there’s further tragic news for the Beeb as its UK audience figures are now – officially – lower than YouTube’s.
The relationship between the BBC, the motorist and the motoring/motorsport worlds used to be extensive, helpful, occasionally life-saving. Regular public service broadcasts reminded us of the dangers of drunk-driving and not wearing seatbelts. Tomorrow’s World with Raymond Baxter and the numerous programmes produced by Andy Wilman (formerly of this parish) showed us the cars, tech, trends and countries to look out for. Live F1 races with Murray Walker’s legendary commentaries were unmissable, as were brilliant documentaries, from Rover – The Long Goodbye to Car Crash: The DeLorean Story.
Even this humble, freelance journalist was invited in to talk on Beeb stations about the launch of Auto Express; to challenge the road toll ambitions of then Transport Secretary Alistair Darling, with John Humphrys chairing the broadcast; and to debate with Jeremy Paxman during a motoring-themed edition of Newsnight the pros and cons of cars and road building. I even contributed to Radio 4’s drivetime show, aptly named Going Places.
These days the BBC is unhealthily obsessed with game shows and programmes about property, gardening, cooking, antiques and buying or repairing old junk. The Beeb’s lack of enthusiasm for – and interest in – cars, never mind the circa 60 million adults and children who travel in them, is palpable. The BBC was – but is no longer – a friend of the motorist. And that’s one of the reasons why YouTube has just overtaken it.
